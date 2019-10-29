The rain is supposed to subside by Halloween, but the cool front it ushers in could make it windy and chilly for trick-or-treating Thursday.
A strong cold front is forecast to push through Acadiana on Wednesday, producing a risk of severe weather, including potentially damaging wind and hail, with a possible isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. The front will usher in some of the coolest weather Acadiana has seen this fall.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s during most of the day Thursday, dropping into the 40s by Thursday night. Winds will remain, resulting in "overall brisk conditions" for little ones on the hunt for Halloween treats Thursday.
Trick-or-treating throughout Lafayette Parish and much of Acadiana will be observed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Parents looking for a safer alternative to collecting candy door to door can head to the Girard Park Pavilion, 500 Girard Park Drive, in Lafayette for the Fall Fun Fest and Trunk or Treat.
Presented by the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parks and Recreation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., children 12 and younger and their parents can dress up for candy, play games, take hay rides and participate in a costume parade.
To prepare your little ones for a big night of trick-or-treating, safety groups recommend bright, flame retardant costumes with reflective tape added to the costume or treat bag. Make sure the costume isn't too long and shoes are the right size and height for the child. Use nontoxic makeup instead of masks, avoid costume eye wear, including nonprescription costume contact lenses, and leave accessories such as swords and wands at home.
An adult should accompany children and inspect treats. Bring a flashlight and a fully charged cellphone, and keep a close eye on kids, even standing nearby or accompanying little ones to the door. Bring an EpiPen along in case of food allergies.
Older children who trick-or-treat alone should stay with friends, keep a charged cellphone, follow a specific route, keep out of unknown houses or cars, remember that pranks could be illegal or dangerous, and be home by a set curfew.
For those at home handing out candy, prepare your home by putting away tripping hazards such as garden hoses, outdoor toys and wet leaves. Turn on outside lights, making sure the bulb on your porch isn't burned out, and lock your pets in another room.
Motorists should consider staying clear of neighborhood streets where they're most likely to encounter trick-or-treaters. Drive slower than the speed limit, watch for children on streets and curbs and at crosswalks, don't drink and drive, and consider staying off the roads completely until after 8 p.m.