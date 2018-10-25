The suspensions of Sigma Chi fraternity and Delta Delta Delta sorority at University of Louisiana at Lafayette may have involved hazing and possible underage drinking, KATC-TV is reporting.
In the case of Sigma Chi, two separate complaints detailed pledges being forced to drink for points. In the case of Delta Delta Delta, the allegation is that one girl, who is underage, was forced to drink repeatedly, then left alone at a downtown bar, drunk and stumbling, according to public records KATC-TV requested and received.
