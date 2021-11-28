A GoFundMe campaign raised almost $50,000 in less than 24 hours to help the families of the three teenagers who lost their lives in a car crash on Saturday night. The initiative aims to cover funeral expenses.
“All the proceeds collected will be split evenly to all three families,” Taylor Robinson said in a social media post. “All three young ladies impacted everyone in the community and touched many people’s hearts. They will be truly missed.”
Just after midnight Nov. 20, 18-year-olds Hali Coss and Michaila Bowling, and 19-year-old Lily Dufrene were in an SUV when they were hit head-on by a Ford F-150 driving in the opposite direction on the LA Hwy 20 near the community of Chackbay. The two cars were engulfed in flames. The three young women, who were properly restrained, died on the scene. But the Ford F-150 driver, 39-year-old Joey Clement, who was impaired and not restrained, survived the tragedy, experiencing only minor injuries, according to police.
“This man took three beautiful young souls too soon,” Robinson said.
The three victims were Hahnville High School 2021 graduates and freshman at Nicholls State University. Coss was majoring in allied health sciences, while Dufrene and Bowling were majoring in nursing.
Car crashes have taken a toll on families across the Acadiana region. According to the 2020 Louisiana Traffic Records Data Report by the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety - LSU, a total of 270 fatal crashes killed 277 people in the 22 Acadiana parishes.