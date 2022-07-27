Two days after the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control president attempted to fire a librarian for "willful insubordination," the vice president of the board has resigned.
Landon Boudreaux, an elected member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, submitted a resignation letter Wednesday addressed to Board President Robert Judge, the board, Library Director Danny Gillane, Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin and Council Clerk Veronica Williams.
Appointed to the board in August 2020, his term began Dec. 1, 2020, and was set to expire Nov. 30, 2025. The Parish Council will accept resumes and appoint a replacement to fill his unexpired term on the non-paying board.
In his letter of resignation, Boudreaux wrote, "I have been offered a professional opportunity, and I am pursuing an educational opportunity I cannot decline."
He said Wednesday afternoon that he accepted a job offer and plans to enter graduate school at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall.
Several times recently, including Monday, he had to leave library board meetings early because of conflicts. To continue to serve on the board and work and attend graduate school would not be fair to the library system and could jeopardize his grades, he said.
"I appreciate the trust the Parish Council has put in me," he continued, "but my fight has been finished."
Boudreaux is among a majority of conservatives on the eight-person library board that has been embroiled in controversy for nearly two years after declining a grant in January 2021 for a book discussion on the history of voting rights because the moderators were "too left leaning." More recently, the board has had to address requests to ban books and a DVD with LGBTQ+ and sexual content.
"It has been an honor to serve this parish and alongside some truly amazing people," he wrote. "I encourage the Parish Council to continue to think long and hard about who you appoint on this crucial board."
He was referring to appointing people who are fiscally conservative, Boudreaux said. His goal, he said, has been for the library to live within its means. With the current board and Danny Gillane's efforts as library director, he said, the library is doing that.
Boudreaux usually was an active, vocal member of the library board, even during discussions of controversial issues. He came under fire in March when, as chairman of the Northeast Regional Library Branch Committee, he removed a volunteer who criticized the library board in an opinion column.
He was quiet at a special board meeting Monday when Judge attempted to fire North Regional Library manager Cara Chance for "willful insubordination," possibly because of a teen romance book display she erected that included a section on teen LGBTQ romance. Gillane, for Pride Month in June, issued a new policy prohibiting displays that single out a certain part of the population or on topics that might be political or controversial.
The library board instead tabled the matter until its Aug. 15 meeting.
Most of those appointed to the library board in the past year have had strong religious and conservative affiliations at a time when the board is being asked to consider banning books and videos about LGBTQ issues and with sexual content.
It coincides with a nationwide conservative movement that started in school libraries and has spread to public libraries, where library boards are being filled with conservative appointees more willing to censor library materials.