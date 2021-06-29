Services will be held later this year for UL English professor Maurice W. duQuesnay, who died Thursday at the age of 85.

DuQuesnay began teaching at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1968, making him the longest serving faculty member at the university, according to his obituary. An associate professor in the English Department, he dedicated his life to the instruction of thousands of students through the years and maintained life-long friendships with many of them. He also worked to cultivate closer connections between the educational mission of UL Lafayette and the wider community it serves, his obituary says.

In 1980, duQuesnay established the Flora Levy Humanities Series, thanks to an endowment to the university by Flora Plonsky Levy. The annual Levy lectures brought internationally renowned writers and thinkers to the UL campus, including Noble Prize-winning author Isaac Bashevis Singer, psychologist and Holocaust survivor Bruno Bettelheim, and Professor Sophie Freud, granddaughter of Sigmund Freud.

Later, the family of painter George Rodrigue also left an endowment to the university in duQuesnay's care, which was used to establish an annual Rodrigue lecture.

An active part of Lafayette's Jewish community, duQuesnay supported a number of charitable causes. He was particularly devoted to animal welfare, according to his obituary.

DuQuesnay will be honored in a memorial event on campus later this year at the next Levy lecture.