Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the president of the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy have been subpoenaed to testify in a lawsuit aimed at freeing city officials from a 1980 injunction that prohibits removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from city-owned property.
The statue of Mouton, a Confederate general and slave owner whose family founded Lafayette, was erected in 1920 during the Jim Crow era of black oppression. The United Daughters of the Confederacy's Alfred Mouton chapter commissioned the statue and donated it to the city, which erected it at its current location, the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in front of what was once city hall.
In 1980, officials sought to move the statue to the new city hall on University Avenue. The UDC intervened in court and a settlement was reached and solidified in a permanent injunction prohibiting removal of the statue.
A few years ago, residents resurrected calls to remove the statue, but city-parish officials pointed to the injunction as a reason not to do so after they were threatened with legal action if the statue were moved.
In 2019, several residents in a group called Move the Mindset filed a motion to intervene in the 1980 lawsuit, alleging the United Daughters did not have legal standing at that time over what happens to the statue since they had donated it to the city. The UDC returned fire, filing a motion to declare the 1980 lawsuit abandoned.
On Monday, at the request of the residents' attorney who cited time restraints, Infiniti Investigations was appointed special process server and served subpoenas on Guillory and Jessica McChesney of Lafayette, president of the Mouton chapter of the UDC, according to court records. They were subpoenaed to appear for an Aug. 17 hearing on the lawsuit.
At a town hall meeting Wednesday evening, upon questioning by several residents about his stance on calls to remove the Mouton statue, Guillory said, "I'm questioning how much good that statue does. I definitely can see how it hurts people and what it represents."
Guillory said he is in "deep, deep conversations with many people involved" and he's confident a peaceful solution will be found.
"Standby," he added. "I'll have more to announce in the next week or two."