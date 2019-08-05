A national television audience got to see Lafayette's up close and personal this weekend. The city police department's participation in the "Live PD" television program was enlivened by the arrest of a naked man in the parking lot of a Lafayette apartment complex.
The police officer with whom the A&E program's crew was riding got to the call just as two other officers were trying to talk to the man, who was wandering in the lot, completely nude and waving his arms. One of the officers used a taser on the man, and as he continued to struggle another officer jumped and kicked him to the ground.
Three officers cuffed the man, who continued to struggle as he was facedown on the parking lot.
As they were on the ground, the man's roommate came out — wearing only a T-shirt.
"He doesn't have pants on, either?" an officer is heard saying.
After the man was cuffed and placed in the back of a police unit, the officer with the television crew walked up to the roommate, who asked if he can go put on some pants.
"Well, it's casual Tuesday, right?" the officer responds. "So. How'd y'all end up naked?"
On another televised police call in Lafayette, armed officers replied to a complaint about a suspected armed robbery. Neighbors had called 911 because they saw masked men with what appeared to be automatic weapons breaking into a house. Once it was all sorted out, however, the masked men were actors, and the guns were toys.
The group of local actors and filmmaker were advised to let the police know the next time they plan to film a scene that involves weapons, toys or otherwise.
"Just another day in Lafayette," the show's studio personlaties commented to close out the segment.
The show, now in its third season, follows officers from police departments in rural and urban areas around the country during a night on the job.
Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the Live PD crew will regularly follow four Lafayette officers for the six to eight weeks. The show airs live on Friday and Saturday nights with additional coverage shot during the week, she said.
The show airs from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on A&E.