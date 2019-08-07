Hopeful elected officials officially filed for their respective races Wednesday on the second day of qualifying for positions ahead of the Oct. 12 general election.
In the Lafayette mayor-president race, all Carlee Alm-LaBar, No Party, qualified as the fourth person to enter the race for mayor-president, a day after three others qualified to run for the office being vacated by Joel Robideaux, who decided he would not run for reelection. Carlee Alm-LaBar, an independent, is expected to qualify Wednesday.
Other highly anticipated races include the city and parish councils, which both will seat five members. It will be the first time since the city and parish governments consolidated in 1996 that residents will vote on a separate city council.
Qualifing on Wednesday were
- City council:
- District 5: Aaron "The Fixer" Staten, No Party.
- District 1: Pat Lewis, Democrat.
- District 4: Joyce Linde, Republican
Qualifying for school board this morning:
- District 2: Wendy Baudoin, no party, and Stasia Herbert-McZeal, Democrat.
- District 4: Tehmi Chassion, incumbent Democrat.
- District 7: Eva Green, Republican.
- District 8: Diana Lennon, Republican.
- District 9: Diogo Tavares, Republican.
- Lafayette Parish Council:
- District 4: John J. Guilbeau, Republican.
- Qualifying for the Lafayette City Council were:
Candidates will have until Thursday to file qualifying paperwork, after which many races are expected to heat up in the final two-month slog before voters take to the polls.
Candidates must secure 50% of the vote on Oct. 12 to win their seat. If they don't, the top two candidates will head to a runoff, scheduled for Nov. 16.