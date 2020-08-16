Residents will have the opportunity Tuesday to address the Lafayette City and Parish Councils about items included in or left out of the 2020-21 budget, including pay raises in the Mayor-President's Office and increased funding for the jail as well as layoffs and cuts to parks and recreation, the Heymann Performing Arts Center, the Lafayette Science Museum and the Acadiana Nature Station.
The City and Parish Councils will meet together following the Parish Council meeting which begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, conducting a public hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1 and ends Oct. 31, 2021.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council is scheduled to consider introducing an ordinance to hire its own attorney for advice in a dispute with the City-Parish legal team, Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the Parish Council over who controls city tax dollars.
The dispute surfaced in recent week as the councils reviewed and suggested changes to the 2020-21 budget proposed by Guillory. The City-Parish attorneys, who are supposed to represent the mayor-president and both councils, are hired by the mayor-president.
The legal team has opined that both the City and Parish Councils may vote on parish departments, even when only city tax dollars pay for the operations.
Most City Council members disagree, arguing that voters approved a home rule charter amendment in 2018 that split the former City-Parish Council into separate councils so that the city would have more control over how its tax revenue is spent. The city of Lafayette for decades has had more revenue than the parish, leading past administrators to use city money to subsidize shortfalls in parish operations.
Guillory's proposed budget for 2020-21 eliminates all parish funding for the parish parks and recreation department. The program would be entirely funded by city taxpayers, but the Parish Council intends to vote on the matter because the department is parishwide.
The City Council is expected to hire Lea Anne Batson as special counsel, who has more than 30 years representing a consolidated government in East Baton Rouge Parish, including four years serving as the parish attorney, and served on three committees charged with revising the East Baton Rouge Parish form of government.
At the public hearing Tuesday, citizens can address the councils about any aspect of the proposed 2020-21 budget.
Some of the items that will face individual votes of the councils during budget wrap-up at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 include:
- An amendment increasing the parks and recreation budget it by $3.5 million from the City General Fund, offered by City Councilman Glenn Lazard. Objection by City Councilman Andy Naquin.
- An amendment eliminating all pay raises in the mayor-president's administrative budget, including a $10,000 pay increase for Director of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin, offered by Lazard. Objection by Parish Councilman Josh Carlson.
- An amendment adding $100,000 from the City General Fund to the budget of the Heymann Performing Arts Center to fund three positions, offered by City Councilwoman Nanette Cook. Carlson objected.
- An amendment by Cook restoring a $100,000 subsidy from the City General Fund to the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Naquin objected.
- An amendment by City Councilwoman Liz Hebert to move $332,628 from the City General Fund to the Cajundome, providing a $500,000 subsidy. City Councilman Pat Lewis objected.