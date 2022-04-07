Emergency vehicles responded to Lafayette Regional Airport on Thursday morning to what appeared to be a small-plane crash on a runway.
According to 911 records, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Fire Department responded at 10:34 a.m. Thursday to what 911 described as a crash.
According to a law enforcement official, it was a minor incident in which a Cessna's front nose gear failed.
There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the incident.
Other aircraft, including at least one commercial airliner, were on runways at the time but were not near the incident, and there was no word on whether it would cause any flight delays.
This story will be updated.