Isabella de la Houssaye and her niece Ella Frantzen crossed the finish line of the Riyadh Marathon an hour apart Saturday.
Each of the Louisiana women had a different reason for participating in Saudi Arabia's first full marathon, but both left feeling overwhelmed with gratitude for the hospitality they received.
"The country was super welcoming for us," Frantzen said in a Wednesday phone interview. "We had a great time with everyone we met. I definitely felt safe the whole time, which was something I was not expecting. We were surprised by just how hospitable everyone was, feeding us and welcoming in all these foreigners. That was our biggest takeaway."
Frantzen, 20, is a Lafayette native who is studying biochemistry at Tufts University in Massachusetts.
She plays soccer for her college team but didn't pick up distance running until last fall when a friend and fellow athlete died unexpectedly after choking during a meal.
"It was almost like a coping thing," Frantzen said. "I started just to get out of the house a little bit, and soon enough it became a way for me to get out of the house and also out of my head. One mile turned into eight miles. It was just like therapy."
In December, Frantzen's aunt encouraged her to consider training for the marathon in Saudi Arabia.
De la Houssaye, a 58-year-old Crowley native and lawyer by trade, has completed marathons around the world. She also has stage four lung cancer.
While a 26.2-mile race might seem out of the question for the average American who's not battling cancer, de la Houssaye says it's endurance sports like this that keep her alive.
"I think it helps me fight the cancer," de la Houssaye said in a phone interview hours after completing the race. "To be alive with stage four lung cancer four years later is a pretty — the statistics are not in my favor. I feel very good about still being alive. I just feel like it's very important for me to keep strong and stay as healthy as I can."
Frantzen said she was apprehensive when her aunt proposed the idea but agreed. After all, her excuses paled in comparison to any her aunt might have, including cancer that threatens her ability to breathe.
"Obviously she's one of the biggest inspirations for myself and the rest of my family and friends and even strangers," Frantzen said in a Tuesday interview. "It's funny. This whole trip, I was going to Saudi Arabia to run a marathon, and it felt like she was going to Saudi Arabia, and a marathon just happened to be happening that she wanted to take part in."
The race was held three days before International Women's Day.
Frantzen completed the 26.2-mile race in just under 5 hours, and de la Houssaye finished in just under 6 hours.
"She ended up crushing it," Frantzen said. "She's definitely an inspiration to everybody. There aren't enough words to go around what it meant to have this experience with her."
Saudi Arabia's first marathon was part of a greater push in the country to get more Saudis involved in athletic activities and capitalize on sports tourism.
The event was also a milestone for women, who until recent years were not permitted to run or participate in sports under the Saudi Arabian government.
"This is a big step in terms of inviting foreigners in to compete and including Saudis in the race," de la Houssaye said. "They're wanting to be more open to the world, and it's especially a big step to see women out there exercising next to men."
Women and men are generally not permitted to use the same facilities in public settings in Saudi Arabia.
De la Houssaye said one restaurant she visited had three sections: one for single men, another for single women and a third for families. Her hotel's gym was open to only men for 12 of the 14 hours of operation each day. Women could only use the gym during the two-hour window, she said.
The marathon had separate tents for men and women but also broke barriers in many ways.
Women were permitted to wear any clothing during the marathon. Frantzen and de la Houssaye opted for loose-fitting athletic attire that was more modest than they might normally wear for a race.
"It was just about being respectful," de la Houssaye said. "When you're trying to change the culture and make it more open, you have to have buy in from your population. And so it's a step in the right direction, and you want to see this marathon happen again next year and not have people say, 'Oh, there were women showing their bodies and that's not right.' I think they did it in a really lovely way where women could participate, and we just tried to be respectful of that."
Frantzen said she wouldn't have finished the marathon without help from a Saudi Arabian man.
Fifteen miles into the race, Frantzen hit the wall. She vomited, and two miles later, she stopped running entirely.
"I was pretending to stretch, but really it was just me catching my breath," Frantzen said. "And a Saudi man came up to me and he kind of smiled at me and he was like, 'What's your plan?' And I was like, 'Oh, God, I honestly don't have a plan.'"
The man told her to focus on getting through the next kilometer. They continued together for the rest of the race. For the first three miles together, Frantzen said they simply talked about how much pain they were in.
During the remaining miles, they got to know each other a bit more. The man had graduated from Arizona State University a few years earlier and had also studied biochemistry. It was his first marathon too. He had given up smoking cigarettes three months earlier in preparation for the race.
"We finished the race together, and that was a big part of the whole experience for me," Frantzen said. "He was very much a reason I finished the marathon."
While Frantzen was focused on carb loading and getting a good night's sleep before the race, de la Houssaye was focused on soaking up as much of the culture and setting as she could in Saudi Arabia.
Three years ago, de la Houssaye climbed to the top of Mount Aconcagua in the Andes, the highest summit outside Asia. The thin air makes breathing difficult for anyone, let alone someone with lung cancer.
"I've done a lot of races, and I've climbed a lot of mountains," de la Houssaye said. "When you're doing physical things outdoors, you're not on your phone. You're not connected to the internet. It's just a really great space of being one with nature, one with your companions, the people you're with. It brings for me peace of mind in addition to the physical benefits."