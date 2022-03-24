The Friends of the Lafayette Public Library, through its semi-annual book sales and donations, has reached its goal of donating more than $1 million to support the Lafayette Parish public library system.
The idea for creating the Friends of the Lafayette Public Library came in 1980 from then director Lucille Arceneaux. The non-profit volunteer group was created two years later by then library director Sonya Branch.
The group recently announced that after 40 years it reached its goal by donating $1,001,940 to support and promote the library system and its programs, largely by providing money for items not currently in the library's budget.
The Friends of the Lafayette Public Library have donated children’s books to each new library branch and supported the summer reading programs each year.
The group funded the beginnings of the library system's DVD collection, bought a 3D printer for the downtown library’s Maker Space and donated the funds for the BookTalk newsletter, which is mailed out several times a year. The Friends also provided funds for the bibliobike and for a portion of the bookmobile.
A scholarship in library science at LSU that is available to anyone in Lafayette Parish is funded by The Friends as well.
The Friends of the Lafayette Public Library is continuing its fundraising today through Saturday with its Spring book sale entitled One in a Million.
Book lovers are invited to browse gently used hardback and paperback books in a variety of genres, both fiction and non-fiction, at the Heymann Convention Center Ballroom, 1373 S. College Rd. in Lafayette.
The doors are open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Books are sold by the inch: $1 an inch for hardcover books and 50 cents an inch for paperback books.
A tip for newcomers: Bring bags or a box to hold your books. You'll probably end up buying more than you can carry.