The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department are launching a special Violent Crime Task Force aimed at addressing gun violence in the parish and city of Lafayette.
Sheriff Mark Garber and Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced the formation and mobilization of the task force during a news conference Monday.
The task force, Garber said, will seek out, disrupt, displace and thwart violent crime and those who commit it using technology "at a scope and level not seen before, combined with aggressive criminal patrol tactics." The task force of deputies and police numbering between 10 and 40 at times, he said, "will seek out specific persons and groups of people until they're either in custody or go underground."
Crime is up everywhere, including Acadiana, Garber said. Locally, violent criminal activity is largely attributable to relatively small groups of people, although he would not describe the groups as gangs. Those are the people the task force will target, he said.
Lafayette Police and the Sheriff's Office reported 17 homicides in 2019, 21 homicides in 2020 and 29 homicides in 2021, Garber said, an increase of 70.6%. Homicides alone, he said, don't show the whole picture.
Fifty-eight assaults with firearms occurred in the parish in 2021, excluding the city of Lafayette, which recorded 116 assaults with firearms. Garber said. Similary, 66 crimes of battery with a firearm occurred in the city of Lafayette in 2021, he said, compared with only 19 outside the city.
The goals of the task force as described by the sheriff include targeting gun crimes and those who use guns in the commission of crimes; removing illegal guns from the streets; stopping violence before it occurs; enhancing investigations through the use of technology not previously available, including police crime cameras and cameras of third parties, a ballistics database and new LPSO full-time crime center.
"The objective is not to arrest as many people as possible," Garber said. "The objective is to disrupt a pattern of criminal activity that we're not able address through conventional means."
The LPD and LPSO will use existing resources for the task force, the number fluctuating depending on what the mission is at any given time. They may include criminal patrol deputies and police officers, crime analysts, criminal investigators in narcotics, canine units and regular criminal investigators with both law enforcement agencies, he said.
Guillory said he does not expect the task force duties to interfere with other operations of the police department such as a panhandling crackdown.
Thomas Glover, who was fired as Lafayette Police chief in October and is appealing to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, after listening to Monday's news conference told The Acadiana Advocate he proposed such a task force in June or July that was to include the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals and Louisiana State Police. Guillory, he said, blocked his proposal and forced him to cancel a news conference he scheduled to announce the initiative.
"While Mr. Glover is entitled to say what he wants, the administration will not respond to his comments," Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said. "Collaboration is not an 'idea' that can be stolen. It is actually a common practice between multiple entities. We have collaborated with the Sheriff many times in the past."
Glover was hired by Guillory in December 2020 and fired Oct. 7 without a reason cited. Later it was revealed administration alleged he did not meet performance goals. the fire and police civil service board agreed to hear his appeal in which Glover alleges he wasn't given time to meet performance goals.