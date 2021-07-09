The Lafayette Parish Council is seeking volunteers to fill five seats on its newly-authorized City-Parish Alignment Committee.
Created via a resolution Tuesday, the CPA Committee is the Parish Council's answer to the City Council's Protect the City Committee.
The CPA Committee's mission, according to a news release, is to "inform by means of an on-going performance and process review, to improve the overall delivery of services, identify strengths and weaknesses, and advise the Lafayette Parish Council on recommendations to strengthen the working relationship between the City and Parish of Lafayette."
The committee will have six months to report its findings to the Parish Council.
Each of the five Parish Council members will appoint one person to the nine-person CPA Committee. The Parish Council as a whole will appoint one person, as will the mayor-president and area mayors.
The Lafayette City Council aslo has one appointment, but unlike the others, the City Council's appointment must be one of the five City Council members.
To apply for one of the five unpaid Parish Council appointments, individuals must be a resident of Lafayette Parish and a registered voter. Names and/or resumes should be sent to Veronica Williams, Clerk of the Council, P.O. Box 4017-C, Lafayette, LA 70502 or emailed to BCLafayette@LafayetteLA.gov. The deadline is noon July 23.
The Parish Council is expected to make appointments to the committee at its Aug. 3 meeting.
The City Council's Protect the City Committee, which has been meeting since March, is set to finalize and vote on a report July 22 to submit to the City Council. The group's draft report concluded the City and Parish Councils should call a charter commission to consider reorganizing Lafayette Consolidated Government or abolishing the city and parish governments.