A proclamation on a Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting agenda Tuesday to declare June "Pride Month" has drawn heated opposition from dozens of people on social media

The debate is likely to carry over into Tuesday's Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting.

Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux is offering the resolution recognizing the national gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning pride month Tuesday during a special meeting following the regular council meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m. It is one of only two items on the special meeting agenda.

"LGBTQ youth should feel safe to learn without the fear of harassment and LGBTQ families and seniors should be allowed to live their lives with dignity and respect without discrimination or prejudice," the resolution reads. "Pride Month calls for everyone to defend the universal human rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters."

Citizens for a New Louisiana, an anti-tax, small government, pro-Republican, conservative Facebook page, posted Sunday that Boudreaux's resolution is "to proclaim Lafayette a gay city."

The page's administrator, Citizens for a New Louisiana Executive Director Michael Lunsford, a St. Martin Parish resident who is paid to run the group, also wrote that Boudreaux "has previously voted to support a drag party for three-year-olds at the Lafayette Public Library."

Citizens for a New Louisiana urged readers to contact Boudreaux "and tell him to stop playing politics and start working on drainage solutions for Lafayette!"

Tuesday is the first council meeting since some homes flooded June 6, Lunsford said, and there's nothing on the agenda about drainage.

"I don’t know what's wrong with this council? Do they not understand everyone is screaming they want drainage fixed?" he said, adding the council should have a drainage committee.

Supporters of the Pride Month resolution clarified on the Facebook page that it does not declare Lafayette a "gay city" and that Boudreaux voted against a resolution that would have banned drag queens from using the library to read to children. It was not a drag party for children, they said.

"If the city is recognizing it as gay month, I believe it would be an accurate assessment" to say the council is declaring Lafayette a gay city, Lunsford said.

PFLAG Lafayette (Parents, Families of Lesbians and Gays) is asking supporters of the proclamation to attend the council meeting in support of Boudreaux.

Despite claims by some on Facebook, Boudreaux said he did not receive any threats because of the proposed Pride Month resolution.

Opponents of the Pride Month proclamation, such as Dave Simon, said June is already National Pride Month so it's unclear why a local proclamation is needed.

"Other than not wanting our young children to be groomed by adult entertainers, Lafayette is a very LGBT friendly city," Simon wrote.

Todd Billiot wrote that if council members don't vote for the resolution, "they will be labeled and called homophobic, discriminatory, haters. And the people of our great city — Cajuns and Creoles — will be known as homophobic nationwide. The resolution is really a blackmail resolution. The council has no choice but to vote for it. We can be against the resolution and still not homophobic."

James Proctor wrote,"We have taken far too long to acknowledge that gay people are equally human, equally American, and deserving of every protection and privilege afforded to every other person in this country."