Dustin Poirier's career has been building toward this moment.
He has been grinding out wins since 2009, and on Saturday, the Lafayette fighter with a 24-5 record will face Max Holloway (20-3) for the interim UFC lightweight belt in the main event of UFC 236.
Since he was a young wrestler at Northside High, Poirier's dream has been to be a world champion. On Saturday, he fully expects that dream to come true.
Then he hopes to fulfill the dream of Aaron Hill, a 7-year-old Prairie Elementary student who died in October 2017 after suffering from a rare genetic brain disorder. Hill dreamed about a handicapped-playground at his school. Poirier and his wife, Jolie, are raising money to build it in his honor.
A long road
You could say it all started in the hallways of Acadian Middle School, where Poirier met the person who believed in him even when he didn't believe in himself: his future wife, Jolie.
"She's a person who has always supported me, even in times when I was low," Poirier said in a recent ESPN interview. "When I was lost and was like, 'I don't know,' she always believed in me. At times when I didn't believe in myself, she believed in me.
"And taught me a lot throughout my career. I try not to cry talking about it. But she's always been there for me."
Poirier has come a long way. In 2009, he appeared in "Fightville," a documentary about the amateur fight scene in south Louisiana.
Over the past 10 years, he has been the main event, and he has been on the undercard. Highlights of his 30-fight career include spectacular wins along with tough losses and lessons. But since moving up to the 155 weight class in 2015, Poirier is 8-1. He has won eight of his last 10 bouts. He, in fact, has beaten plenty of former champions — ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in November 2017, former World Series of Fighting champ Justin Gaethje in April 2018 and ex-UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in July 2018.
But Poirier has never competed for a UFC title, and it's all he's ever wanted.
"I didn't get in this for the money," Poirier said. "I became a fighter to be the best."
It won't be easy. Holloway, who is moving up to 155 pounds for the chance to become a two-division champ, is unbeaten in his past 13 fights. Oddsmakers have Poirier as a 2-1 underdog.
But Poirier's been an underdog before.
“I’ve been the underdog my whole life," he said. "I'm not even supposed to be here."
A boy's dream
Dustin and Jolie Poirier live in Youngsville with their daughter Parker, who will be 3 in August.
Since April 2017, the couple has followed each of Poirier's fights with an auction of his fight gear to raise money for a charity or cause in his hometown of Lafayette. They also began a nonprofit, The Good Fight Foundation, in an effort to make an even bigger impact on the community that raised them.
They donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, Acadiana Outreach Center and the widow of slain Lafayette Police Officer Michael Middlebrook. They bought computers for Acadian Middle School and provided every student with a backpack full of supplies.
But for the biggest fight of his career, they will honor a boy who didn't get to chase his dreams.
Aaron wanted a handicapped-friendly playground built at the school, but it couldn't be completed before he died.
"His disease progressed very quickly," Poirier said. "At 6 years old, he was confined to a wheelchair."
But Aaron loved being out on the playground, Dustin said. He loved going for strolls in his wheelchair.
When the Poiriers heard Aaron's story, they knew what they would do.
After Saturday's fight, Poirier's fight gear will be auctioned on eBay and the money raised will go toward building a handicapped accessible playground at Prairie.
Even if they don't raise enough money, Poirier said, he and Jolie will pitch in to make sure it gets built.
"He didn't get to see his dream become a reality," Poirier said of Aaron. "So, I'd like to make that a reality and build a playground in his honor."