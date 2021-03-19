A city-parish lawsuit against a comedian who posted fake Antifa events on social media in 2020 may proceed, an appeals court has ruled.
A three-judge panel of Louisiana's 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal made the ruling Wednesday, upholding the November decision by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Edward Broussard.
Comedian John Merrifield posted on social media last year two announcements that Antifa would be holding events in Lafayette. The announcements were fake.
But Mayor-President Josh Guillory filed a lawsuit against Merrifield, saying city-parish resources and tax dollars were spent in response to the announcements. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money from Merrifield for damages of less than $75,000.
Merrifield, a Lafayette native who lives in New York, and his attorney, Andrew Bizer, asked the appeals court to reconsider Broussard's decision upholding the lawsuit, which they said was frivolous and retaliatory.
"ANTIFA takes River Ranch" was the first of the satirical events Merrifield posted on his Facebook page "cajUUUn Memes" on July 4. The second was "ANTIFA Take Acadiana Mall," which he posted Aug. 26. Neither event took place, although police were present at both locations on the fake event dates because, the lawsuit states, armed counter protesters or Antifa-inspired agitators might have shown up.
Before the event dates, local news media reported the Facebook posts were fake. Guillory also admitted the Antifa events weren't real.