Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux on Tuesday defended his plan to split the Lafayette Utilities System from LUS Fiber, both of which have operated sister publicly owned companies under a single director since LUS Fiber ramped up nine years ago.
LUS Fiber offers high-speed telecommunications service, and recently retired LUS Director Terry Huval was instrumental in overcoming years of legal battles to get it off the ground. With Huval out, Robideaux wants separate directors for the fiber network and the utilities system, which offers water, wastewater and electric services.
Robideaux, speaking at a budget hearing Tuesday, appeared to mostly win over Councilman Bruce Conque, the City-Parish Council’s only vocal skeptic of the plan.
“I’m not quite ready to commit to it, but you certainly went a long way to convincing me,” Conque said after Robideaux had finished speaking.
Conque initially said he was concerned about divorcing the two agencies with several uncertainties facing the utilities system. They include the possibility of a privatization deal for the electric division of the utilities system, as well as a pending state audit concerning payments from the utilities system to LUS Fiber for services that were never rendered.
After Conque questioned the need to pay a full-time utilities director in the event a private manager takes over the electric division, Robideaux said the position would be needed in any scenario.
Council members, along with Robideaux and interim LUS Director Jeff Stewart, had earlier engaged in a long discussion about the future of electricity in Lafayette. The utility system’s electricity generation is not equal to demand, which is expected to grow. The coal-fired plant it co-owns, meanwhile, is in limbo as LUS and its partners decide whether to convert it to natural gas, demolish it, or continue using it.
Given these complexities, Robideaux said, “there needs to be somebody that is part of our employee workforce that we can reach out to,” regardless of whether agreement moves forward with Bernhard Capital Partners to manage electricity.
Robideaux has already signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Bernhard contemplating the framework of an estimated $526 million deal. Bernhard is now conducting a system valuation, which Robideaux said should wrap up within a month. After that, he said, “there will be a lot of digestion,” by which he meant public debate.
Robideaux said he and Bernhard both agree a public vote on any management deal should occur, although Bernhard provided Robideaux a legal memo in February stating such a vote is unnecessary. A series of city-parish charter amendments on the Dec. 8 ballot includes a provision that any LUS management agreement must be subject to public referendum.
Meanwhile, Robideaux said, LUS Fiber needs its own director as it continues to expand into subdivisions outside the City of Lafayette.
“Is it really fair to this community that voted for the fiber initiative to have somebody that’s dealing with all of those things the utility system has to deal with?” Robideaux said, referring to the 2005 public referendum to move forward with LUS Fiber.
Robideaux’s budget proposal includes $150,000 for the utilities director and $115,000 for the fiber director, which combined are a bit more than Huval’s salary of $256,623. Robideaux said these amounts may not be enough, and Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux urged him to revise the projections upward.
Boudreaux said he supports the split because the departments are “too important to have in the hands of one person.” Huval was a unique fit to helm them at the same time, Boudreaux said, since he knew both systems inside out. There probably isn’t another individual who can do that, he added.