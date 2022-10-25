ACA.earlyvoting36.JPG

Early voting opens Tuesday for the Nov. 8 Louisiana open congressional primary election and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Polls are closed Sunday, Oct. 30.

Voters statewide will consider a U.S. Senate primary and eight constitutional amendments. Most voters in the Acadiana area will have a congressional race on the ballot. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues.

Races not decided Nov. 8 will be settled in a runoff Saturday, Dec. 10.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m. Voters in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Statewide

U.S. Senate

Beryl A. Billiot, NP

Gary Chambers, Jr., D

Devin Lance Graham, R

"Xan" John, Other

John Kennedy, R

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, NP

Bradley McMorris, I

MV "Vinny" Mendoza, D

"Luke" Mixon, D

Salvador P. Rodriguez, D

Aaron C. Sigler, L

Syrita Steib, D

Thomas Wenn, Other

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities

Constitutional Amendment No. 2

Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances

Constitutional Amendment No. 5

Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates

Constitutional Amendment No. 6

Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish

Constitutional Amendment No. 7

Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice

Constitutional Amendment No. 8

Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners

Multi-parish

U. S. Congress, 3rd District

(includes all or portions of Lafayette, St. Martin, Iberia, St. Mary,  , Acadia, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes.)

Clay Higgins, R

Holden Hoggatt, R

Lessie Olivia Leblanc, D

Tia LeBrun, D

Guy McLendon, L

Thomas "Lane" Payne Jr, R

Jacob "Jake" Shaheen, R

Gloria R. Wiggins, I

U. S. Congress, 5th District

(includes all or part of St. Landry Avoyelles, Rapides, Grant, Lasalle, Catahoula, Concordia, Winnfield, Caldwell, Franklin, Tensas, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Richland, Madison, Morehouse, East Carroll and West Caroll parishes.)

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D

Allen Guillory, R

Walter Earl Huff, D

Julia Letlow, R

Hunter Pullen, R

U.S. Congress, 6th District

(includes all or portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes.)

Brian Belzer, R

Rufus Holt Craig, Jr., L

Garret Graves, R

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 2nd District, Division 2B

Guy Bradberry, R

Clayton Davis, R

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division 2D

Valerie Gotch Garrett, D

Ledricka Johnson Thierry, D

Public Service Commission, District 4

Keith C. Bodin, NP

"Mike" Francis, R

Shalon Latour, R

1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 1st District, Division D

(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes)

Tanner Magee, R

Steven Miller, R

State Senator, 17th District

(includes all or part of Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes)

Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, R

Jeremy S. LaCombe, D

Kirk Rousset, R

Single-parish races

Acadia Parish

Member of School Board District 1

James Etta David, D

James W. Proctor, D

Member of School Board District 2

Daniel K. Fontenot, R

Frances Regan Miller, R

Member of School Board District 8

Milton Simar, R

Yolanda Thibodeaux, R

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

"Chuck" Broussard, D

Jason Coats, D

Cheryl Myers, D

Mayor City of Crowley

"Clint" Cradeur, R

Tracy Garrick, I

Chad Monceaux, R

"Tim" Monceaux, R

Mayor City of Rayne

Dexter J. Harmon, I

"Chuck" Robichaux, R

Mayor Town of Basile

Mark Denette, R

Latoya Ivory Howze, D

Mayor Village of Morse

Eric Primeaux, D

Ray Richard, R

Chief of Police City of Crowley

A. "Jimmy" Broussard, D

Dexter Faulk, NP

Scott Fogleman, R

Troy Hebert, D

Chief of Police City of Eunice

Cody Andrepont, I

Varden Guillory, I

Kyle LeBouef, R

Chief of Police Town of Iota

Damon Daigle, I

David S. Pousson, D

Chief of Police Village of Estherwood

Robert Kuffler, R

Wayne Welsh, R

Alderman at Large City of Crowley

Katie Alleman, R

Charles "Chuck" Ashby Jr., R

Alderman at Large Town of Basile

Charetha Ceaser-Rankins, D

Carmen Cortez, R

Darrel Reed, I

Alderman District 1, Town of Basile

Jessica L. Ceaser, D

Chesly Ortego, R

Alderman Ward 1, City of Rayne

Romel J. Charles, R

Curtrese Lynell Minix, D

Brian Seth Mouton, D

Alderman Ward 1, Division A, City of Crowley

"Jeff" Cavell, R

Jeffrey Dore, R

Michael Faulk, R

Alderman Ward 1, Division B, City of Crowley

Katie S. Chiasson, R

"Kim" Stringfellow, R

Alderman Ward 1, Town of Church Point

Certerra "Chops" Joseph, D

Gene Malbrough, D

Christine Semien, D

Alderman Ward 2, Division B, City of Crowley

Richard "Rich" Hughes, R

Sandra "Sandy" Marx, R

Alderman Ward 2, Town of Church Point

Nelson Kim Cormier, D

"Joy" Daigle, R

Alderman Ward 3, City of Rayne

Jamie Conques, R

Calise Doucet, R

Alderman Ward 3, Division A, City of Crowley

Christopher George Sr., I

Vernon "Step" Martin, D

Alderman Ward 4, City of Rayne

James "Jimmy" Fontenot, I

"Jim Boo" Orillion, R

Alderman Ward 4, Division B, City of Crowley

Samuel "Sammy" Reggie III, I

Desiray Seaux, NP

Alderman Ward 4, Town of Church Point

Skeat Thibodeaux, R

Dale Wimberley, R

Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice

Marion Oglesby, D

Germaine Simpson, D

"Jackie JuJu" Vallare, D

Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice

Ernest "Ernie" Blanchard, I

Randall "Randy" Reed, R

Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile

3 to be elected

Kenny A. Burgess, R

Roger Cortez II, R

Caleb Paul Delafosse, D

Jennifer Fontenot Ivory, D

John "JJ" Jenkins, R

Evelyn Lafleur-Williams, D

Kristy Miller, R

Aldermen, Town of Iota

5 to be elected

James Quillan Bertrand, R

Brandon Hebert, R

Seth Manuel, R

Morgan Claire Medeiros, I

Warren Pousson, I

Jude K. Sittig, R

Aldermen, Village of Estherwood

3 to be elected

Laney Broussard, R

Emily Mire, I

Michael "Mout" Mouton, R

Stephen "Spot" Smith, R

Jo Ann V. Trahan, R

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette City Judge City Court, Division A

Toby Aguillard, R

Roya Boustany, R

Jules Edwards III, NP

Mayor City of Broussard

"Ray" Bourque Jr., R

Corey Morgan, R

Mayor City of Carencro

"Don" Chauvin, R

Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, R

Mayor City of Scott

Troy Bergeron, R

Jan-Scott Richard, R

Chief of Police City of Scott

Caleb Lege, R

Chad J. Leger, R

Council Member at Large City of Scott

Brad Duhon, NP

Jakob Goodwin, R

Mark Moreau, R

"Chris" Richard, R

Yolanda Senegal, I

Councilman at Large City of Broussard

"Jeff" Delahoussaye, R

Ray A. Gary, R

Council Member District 2, City of Scott

"Ronnie" Cormier, R

Terry Montoucet, R

Council Member District 3, City of Scott

Leroy Albarado, D

Lee Domingue, R

Danny Hollier, R

Council Member District 4, City of Scott

Blaine Roy, R

Kenny Suire, R

Kert Thomas, R

Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville

Simone Champagne, R

Ann Istre, R

Council Member(s) City of Carencro

5 to be elected

Jordan Arceneaux, R

Antoine Babineaux Jr., D

Danielle M. Capritto, R

"Kim" Guidry, R

Taylor L. James, I

Alfred "Al" Sinegal, D

Councilman District 1, City of Broussard

Jeremy Frederick, R

"Angel" Racca, R

Councilman District 2, City of Broussard

David M. Bonin, R

Charles Sharma, R

Councilman District 3, City of Broussard

Jesse Regan, R

Mark Ste Marie, R

Councilman District 4, City of Broussard

Heather Girouard, R

Michael Rabon, D

Councilman District 5, City of Broussard

David Forbes, R

Ryan Romero, R

Councilman District 6, City of Broussard

Kody Allen, R

Jeremy Foco, R

Iberia Parish

School Board District 2

Elvin "Dee" Pradia, NP

Whiland Williams, D

School Board District 3

Ragen Borel, I

Jay McDonald, NP

School Board District 10

Suzette Boutte Charpentier, R

Rachel L. Segura, NP

Joshua Trosclair, D

School Board District 14

Kenric "Mushy" Fremin, D

Rachael Toups, NP

St. Landry Parish

School Board District 3

Milton Ambres, D

Matthew Tate, D

School Board District 6

Renee Kaiser Aymond, NP

Donnie J. Perron, NP

Judy Williams, R

School Board District 7

"Josh" Boudreaux, R

Robert Gautreaux, R

School Board District 8

Kyle C. Boss, D

Darrell Guilbeau Jr., D

School Board District 9

Phyllis Fisher, D

"Randy" Wagley, NP

 School Board District 11

Myron Guillory, D

Tiffany Marie Nolan, R

School Board District 12

Timmakah Shanay Hardy, D

Albert "Al" Hayes Jr., D

Mayor City of Opelousas

Julius Alsandor, D

Donald D. Broussard, D

Matthew LaDay, D

Charlee Renaud Lear, D

Mayor Town of Grand Coteau

Danielle M. Belson, D

Annette M. Charles, D

Shaterral "Terra" Johnson, D

Patrick N. Richard, D

Mayor Town of Melville

Velma D. Hendrix, D

Sheila "Sam" Londerno, D

Caretta Robertson, D

Mayor of Port Barre

John "Johnny" Ardoin, D

Polly R. Pickney, D

"Gil" Savoy Jr., D

Mayor of Sunset

Charles "Cha Cha" James, D

Stephanie Smith Milburn, D

Chief of Police of Eunice

Cody Andrepont, I

Varden Guillory, I

Kyle LeBouef, R

Chief of Police of Opelousas

Graig "Twin" LeBlanc, D

Martin L. McLendon, D

Chief of Police of Arnaudville

Joseph "JoJo" Carriere, D

Eddy J. LeCompte, I

"Josh" Ross, D

Chief of Police Grand Coteau

Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau, I

John "Jeff" Lemelle, D

Brad Randell, D

Chief of Police Melville

Demetria Burks Sr., NP

Phillip Lucas Jr., D

Cole Ponthieux, D

Chief of Police Port Barre

Deon Boudreaux, NP

Vickie M. Keys, I

Chief of Police  Sunset

Corey Fairchild, I

Luis "Louie" Padilla, D

Chief of Police Town of Washington

Latoya Trent, D

William Worthy, D

Alderman at Large City of Opelousas

Jefferson Anderson, D

Marvin T. Richard, D

Council Member at Large Town of Washington

Erick G. Fontenot, D

Marella Rue, D

Mona C. Wilson, D

Alderman District 1, Town of Sunset

J. Darrell Burleigh, D

Rashida "Netta" Charlot, D

Alderman District 4, Town of Sunset

Mark Pitre, R

Denise Taylor, D

Alderman District A, City of Opelousas

Milton Batiste III, D

Dontae Sonnier, D

Alderman District B, City of Opelousas

Delita Rubin Broussard, D

Sebie Walter Leon "CeeBee" Dayon, D

Floyd Ford, D

Charles Ray Tyler, D

Alderman District C, City of Opelousas

Charles W. Cummings, R

Theresa Thibodeaux, D

Alderman District D, City of Opelousas

Madelyn Edwards Rosette, D

Sherell Roberts, D

Alderman District E, City of Opelousas

Chasity Davis, D

Jacqueline Angelle Martin, D

Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice

Marion Oglesby, D

Germaine Simpson, D

"Jackie JuJu" Vallare, D

Alderman Ward 3, City of Eunice

Ernest "Ernie" Blanchard, I

Randall "Randy" Reed, R

Alderman Ward 4, City of Eunice

James "Donnie" Fontenot Jr., R

Connie Thibodeaux, R

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville

5 to be elected

Jamie U. Huval, R

"Debbie" Kidder, D

"Ginger" LeCompte, R

Kevin Robin, D

Suzanne H. Stelly, D

John Ray Taylor, D

Aldermen Town of Grand Coteau

5 to be elected

Hannah Elizabeth Babineaux, NP

Brandon H. Bobb, D

Gretchen Coco, D

Wilton Guidry, D

Susan Gail Lark, D

Ted Andrew Miller, D

James Wayne Richard0, D

Sandra K. Smith, D

Devin Thomas, D

Eli Wheeler, D

Aldermen Village of Cankton

3 to be elected

Joshua Cormier, R

Troy Dupuis, R

"Trey" Johnson, R

Daniel H. Miller, R

Matthew Smith, R

Aldermen Village of Palmetto

3 to be elected

Guyton W. Budden, NP

Debra Lynn Coulon, NP

Judy S. Dupre, R

Lawrence Mouille Jr., R

Council Member District 4, Town of Washington

Tarik Andrus, D

Mary A. Lavergne, D

Council Member(s) Town of Melville

5 to be elected

April Butler-Goudeau, D

Peter "Petie" Circello, D

Linda F. Haynes, D

Natasha Faye Oliney, D

Nicholas D. Record, L

Lazelle Phillips Roy, R

Teri Dupont Speyrer, R

Theardis Tieuel Jr., D

St. Martin Parish

School Board District 4

Jimmy Durio, I

Wayne Oubre, NP

School Board District 5

Russel Foti, R

Celeste Latiolais, I

School Board District 9

Marlin d'Augereau, R

Cheryl T. Knott, R

Tera Cormier Simon, R

Mayor City of Broussard

"Ray" Bourque Jr., R

Corey Morgan, R

Mayor Village of Parks

Joseph Hypolite, D

Kevin J. Kately, D

Chief of Police City of Breaux Bridge

Hubert Augustine, NP

Rodney Chitwood, R

Albert "Buz" LeBlanc, R

Chief of Police Town of Arnaudville

Joseph "JoJo" Carriere, D

Eddy J. LeCompte, I

"Josh" Ross, D

Chief of Police Village of Parks

Terrell Bergeron, D

Reginald "Reggie" Clues, D

Councilman at Large City of Broussard

"Jeff" Delahoussaye, R

Ray A. Gary, R

Alderman District C, City of Breaux Bridge

Ernest "E.J." Ledet, D

Albert "Da Da" Menard, D

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville

5 to be elected

Jamie U. Huval, R

"Debbie" Kidder, D

"Ginger" LeCompte, R

Kevin Robin, D

Suzanne H. Stelly, D

John Ray Taylor, D

Aldermen Village of Parks

3 to be elected

Tammy M. Huval, D

Grant Morvant, D

"Yvonne" Narcisse, D

Desiree L. Potier, D

Kanisha "Pumpie" Potier, D

Harold "Kellogg" Robertson, I

Trey W. Thibodeaux, R

Councilman District 1, City of Broussard

Jeremy Frederick, R

"Angel" Racca, R

Councilman District 5, City of Broussard

David Forbes, R

Ryan Romero, R

Vermilion Parish

School Board District H

"Chris" Hebert, R

Bridgitte Mire, R

 School Board District I

Tiffany Landry, R

"Nick" Touchet, R

Mayor Town of Erath

Jessie James, R

Taylor Mencacci, R

Mayor Town of Maurice

Neil Arsement, R

Wayne Theriot, R

Chief of Police Town of Erath

Cory Benoit, NP

Anna Lapointe, I

Christopher "Chris" Lemaire, R

Aldermen Town of Erath

5 to be elected

Scott Bernard, NP

Stephanie P. Broussard, D

Jason Connor, R

Cory J. Duplantis, NP

Clarence Fusilier, D

Michael "Mike" Richard, I

Aldermen Town of Gueydan

5 to be elected

Anita F. Dupuis, NP

John Ryan Laseter, R

Efrem "Zim" Livingston, D

Laurel Portie', D

Claudette Simon Price, D

Greg Richard, I

Jason Suire, R

Scott Vallo, I

Aldermen Town of Maurice

5 to be elected

Troy Catalon, R

Megan Landry-Lalande, NP

Warren Rost, D

Jonathan Schlicher, R

Matthew C. Trahan, R

Scott Trahan, R

