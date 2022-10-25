Early voting opens Tuesday for the Nov. 8 Louisiana open congressional primary election and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Polls are closed Sunday, Oct. 30.
Voters statewide will consider a U.S. Senate primary and eight constitutional amendments. Most voters in the Acadiana area will have a congressional race on the ballot. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and issues.
Races not decided Nov. 8 will be settled in a runoff Saturday, Dec. 10.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m. Voters in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Statewide
U.S. Senate
Beryl A. Billiot, NP
Gary Chambers, Jr., D
Devin Lance Graham, R
"Xan" John, Other
John Kennedy, R
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, NP
Bradley McMorris, I
MV "Vinny" Mendoza, D
"Luke" Mixon, D
Salvador P. Rodriguez, D
Aaron C. Sigler, L
Syrita Steib, D
Thomas Wenn, Other
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equities
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilities
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public office
Constitutional Amendment No. 4
Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstances
Constitutional Amendment No. 5
Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage rates
Constitutional Amendment No. 6
Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans Parish
Constitutional Amendment No. 7
Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justice
Constitutional Amendment No. 8
Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeowners
Multi-parish
U. S. Congress, 3rd District
(includes all or portions of Lafayette, St. Martin, Iberia, St. Mary, , Acadia, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes.)
Clay Higgins, R
Holden Hoggatt, R
Lessie Olivia Leblanc, D
Tia LeBrun, D
Guy McLendon, L
Thomas "Lane" Payne Jr, R
Jacob "Jake" Shaheen, R
Gloria R. Wiggins, I
U. S. Congress, 5th District
(includes all or part of St. Landry Avoyelles, Rapides, Grant, Lasalle, Catahoula, Concordia, Winnfield, Caldwell, Franklin, Tensas, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Richland, Madison, Morehouse, East Carroll and West Caroll parishes.)
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D
Allen Guillory, R
Walter Earl Huff, D
Julia Letlow, R
Hunter Pullen, R
U.S. Congress, 6th District
(includes all or portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes.)
Brian Belzer, R
Rufus Holt Craig, Jr., L
Garret Graves, R
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 2nd District, Division 2B
Guy Bradberry, R
Clayton Davis, R
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Division 2D
Valerie Gotch Garrett, D
Ledricka Johnson Thierry, D
Public Service Commission, District 4
Keith C. Bodin, NP
"Mike" Francis, R
Shalon Latour, R
1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 1st District, Division D
(includes Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes)
Tanner Magee, R
Steven Miller, R
State Senator, 17th District
(includes all or part of Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes)
Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, R
Jeremy S. LaCombe, D
Kirk Rousset, R
Single-parish races
Acadia Parish
Member of School Board District 1
James Etta David, D
James W. Proctor, D
Member of School Board District 2
Daniel K. Fontenot, R
Frances Regan Miller, R
Member of School Board District 8
Milton Simar, R
Yolanda Thibodeaux, R
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
"Chuck" Broussard, D
Jason Coats, D
Cheryl Myers, D
Mayor City of Crowley
"Clint" Cradeur, R
Tracy Garrick, I
Chad Monceaux, R
"Tim" Monceaux, R
Mayor City of Rayne
Dexter J. Harmon, I
"Chuck" Robichaux, R
Mayor Town of Basile
Mark Denette, R
Latoya Ivory Howze, D
Mayor Village of Morse
Eric Primeaux, D
Ray Richard, R
Chief of Police City of Crowley
A. "Jimmy" Broussard, D
Dexter Faulk, NP
Scott Fogleman, R
Troy Hebert, D
Chief of Police City of Eunice
Chief of Police Town of Iota
Damon Daigle, I
David S. Pousson, D
Chief of Police Village of Estherwood
Robert Kuffler, R
Wayne Welsh, R
Alderman at Large City of Crowley
Katie Alleman, R
Charles "Chuck" Ashby Jr., R
Alderman at Large Town of Basile
Charetha Ceaser-Rankins, D
Carmen Cortez, R
Darrel Reed, I
Alderman District 1, Town of Basile
Jessica L. Ceaser, D
Chesly Ortego, R
Alderman Ward 1, City of Rayne
Romel J. Charles, R
Curtrese Lynell Minix, D
Brian Seth Mouton, D
Alderman Ward 1, Division A, City of Crowley
"Jeff" Cavell, R
Jeffrey Dore, R
Michael Faulk, R
Alderman Ward 1, Division B, City of Crowley
Katie S. Chiasson, R
"Kim" Stringfellow, R
Alderman Ward 1, Town of Church Point
Certerra "Chops" Joseph, D
Gene Malbrough, D
Christine Semien, D
Alderman Ward 2, Division B, City of Crowley
Richard "Rich" Hughes, R
Sandra "Sandy" Marx, R
Alderman Ward 2, Town of Church Point
Nelson Kim Cormier, D
"Joy" Daigle, R
Alderman Ward 3, City of Rayne
Jamie Conques, R
Calise Doucet, R
Alderman Ward 3, Division A, City of Crowley
Christopher George Sr., I
Vernon "Step" Martin, D
Alderman Ward 4, City of Rayne
James "Jimmy" Fontenot, I
"Jim Boo" Orillion, R
Alderman Ward 4, Division B, City of Crowley
Samuel "Sammy" Reggie III, I
Desiray Seaux, NP
Alderman Ward 4, Town of Church Point
Skeat Thibodeaux, R
Dale Wimberley, R
Aldermen District 2, Town of Basile
3 to be elected
Kenny A. Burgess, R
Roger Cortez II, R
Caleb Paul Delafosse, D
Jennifer Fontenot Ivory, D
John "JJ" Jenkins, R
Evelyn Lafleur-Williams, D
Kristy Miller, R
Aldermen, Town of Iota
5 to be elected
James Quillan Bertrand, R
Brandon Hebert, R
Seth Manuel, R
Morgan Claire Medeiros, I
Warren Pousson, I
Jude K. Sittig, R
Aldermen, Village of Estherwood
3 to be elected
Laney Broussard, R
Emily Mire, I
Michael "Mout" Mouton, R
Stephen "Spot" Smith, R
Jo Ann V. Trahan, R
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette City Judge City Court, Division A
Toby Aguillard, R
Roya Boustany, R
Jules Edwards III, NP
Mayor City of Broussard
"Ray" Bourque Jr., R
Corey Morgan, R
Mayor City of Carencro
"Don" Chauvin, R
Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, R
Mayor City of Scott
Troy Bergeron, R
Jan-Scott Richard, R
Chief of Police City of Scott
Caleb Lege, R
Chad J. Leger, R
Council Member at Large City of Scott
Brad Duhon, NP
Jakob Goodwin, R
Mark Moreau, R
"Chris" Richard, R
Yolanda Senegal, I
Councilman at Large City of Broussard
"Jeff" Delahoussaye, R
Ray A. Gary, R
Council Member District 2, City of Scott
"Ronnie" Cormier, R
Terry Montoucet, R
Council Member District 3, City of Scott
Leroy Albarado, D
Lee Domingue, R
Danny Hollier, R
Council Member District 4, City of Scott
Blaine Roy, R
Kenny Suire, R
Kert Thomas, R
Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville
Simone Champagne, R
Ann Istre, R
Council Member(s) City of Carencro
5 to be elected
Jordan Arceneaux, R
Antoine Babineaux Jr., D
Danielle M. Capritto, R
"Kim" Guidry, R
Taylor L. James, I
Alfred "Al" Sinegal, D
Councilman District 1, City of Broussard
Jeremy Frederick, R
"Angel" Racca, R
Councilman District 2, City of Broussard
David M. Bonin, R
Charles Sharma, R
Councilman District 3, City of Broussard
Jesse Regan, R
Mark Ste Marie, R
Councilman District 4, City of Broussard
Heather Girouard, R
Michael Rabon, D
Councilman District 5, City of Broussard
David Forbes, R
Ryan Romero, R
Councilman District 6, City of Broussard
Kody Allen, R
Jeremy Foco, R
Iberia Parish
School Board District 2
Elvin "Dee" Pradia, NP
Whiland Williams, D
School Board District 3
Ragen Borel, I
Jay McDonald, NP
School Board District 10
Suzette Boutte Charpentier, R
Rachel L. Segura, NP
Joshua Trosclair, D
School Board District 14
Kenric "Mushy" Fremin, D
Rachael Toups, NP
St. Landry Parish
School Board District 3
Milton Ambres, D
Matthew Tate, D
School Board District 6
Renee Kaiser Aymond, NP
Donnie J. Perron, NP
Judy Williams, R
School Board District 7
"Josh" Boudreaux, R
Robert Gautreaux, R
School Board District 8
Kyle C. Boss, D
Darrell Guilbeau Jr., D
School Board District 9
Phyllis Fisher, D
"Randy" Wagley, NP
School Board District 11
Myron Guillory, D
Tiffany Marie Nolan, R
School Board District 12
Timmakah Shanay Hardy, D
Albert "Al" Hayes Jr., D
Mayor City of Opelousas
Julius Alsandor, D
Donald D. Broussard, D
Matthew LaDay, D
Charlee Renaud Lear, D
Mayor Town of Grand Coteau
Danielle M. Belson, D
Annette M. Charles, D
Shaterral "Terra" Johnson, D
Patrick N. Richard, D
Mayor Town of Melville
Velma D. Hendrix, D
Sheila "Sam" Londerno, D
Caretta Robertson, D
Mayor of Port Barre
John "Johnny" Ardoin, D
Polly R. Pickney, D
"Gil" Savoy Jr., D
Mayor of Sunset
Charles "Cha Cha" James, D
Stephanie Smith Milburn, D
Chief of Police of Opelousas
Graig "Twin" LeBlanc, D
Martin L. McLendon, D
Chief of Police of Arnaudville
Joseph "JoJo" Carriere, D
Eddy J. LeCompte, I
"Josh" Ross, D
Chief of Police Grand Coteau
Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau, I
John "Jeff" Lemelle, D
Brad Randell, D
Chief of Police Melville
Demetria Burks Sr., NP
Phillip Lucas Jr., D
Cole Ponthieux, D
Chief of Police Port Barre
Deon Boudreaux, NP
Vickie M. Keys, I
Chief of Police Sunset
Corey Fairchild, I
Luis "Louie" Padilla, D
Chief of Police Town of Washington
Latoya Trent, D
William Worthy, D
Alderman at Large City of Opelousas
Jefferson Anderson, D
Marvin T. Richard, D
Council Member at Large Town of Washington
Erick G. Fontenot, D
Marella Rue, D
Mona C. Wilson, D
Alderman District 1, Town of Sunset
J. Darrell Burleigh, D
Rashida "Netta" Charlot, D
Alderman District 4, Town of Sunset
Mark Pitre, R
Denise Taylor, D
Alderman District A, City of Opelousas
Milton Batiste III, D
Dontae Sonnier, D
Alderman District B, City of Opelousas
Delita Rubin Broussard, D
Sebie Walter Leon "CeeBee" Dayon, D
Floyd Ford, D
Charles Ray Tyler, D
Alderman District C, City of Opelousas
Charles W. Cummings, R
Theresa Thibodeaux, D
Alderman District D, City of Opelousas
Madelyn Edwards Rosette, D
Sherell Roberts, D
Alderman District E, City of Opelousas
Chasity Davis, D
Jacqueline Angelle Martin, D
Alderman Ward 4, City of Eunice
James "Donnie" Fontenot Jr., R
Connie Thibodeaux, R
Aldermen Town of Grand Coteau
5 to be elected
Hannah Elizabeth Babineaux, NP
Brandon H. Bobb, D
Gretchen Coco, D
Wilton Guidry, D
Susan Gail Lark, D
Ted Andrew Miller, D
James Wayne Richard0, D
Sandra K. Smith, D
Devin Thomas, D
Eli Wheeler, D
Aldermen Village of Cankton
3 to be elected
Joshua Cormier, R
Troy Dupuis, R
"Trey" Johnson, R
Daniel H. Miller, R
Matthew Smith, R
Aldermen Village of Palmetto
3 to be elected
Guyton W. Budden, NP
Debra Lynn Coulon, NP
Judy S. Dupre, R
Lawrence Mouille Jr., R
Council Member District 4, Town of Washington
Tarik Andrus, D
Mary A. Lavergne, D
Council Member(s) Town of Melville
5 to be elected
April Butler-Goudeau, D
Peter "Petie" Circello, D
Linda F. Haynes, D
Natasha Faye Oliney, D
Nicholas D. Record, L
Lazelle Phillips Roy, R
Teri Dupont Speyrer, R
Theardis Tieuel Jr., D
St. Martin Parish
School Board District 4
Jimmy Durio, I
Wayne Oubre, NP
School Board District 5
Russel Foti, R
Celeste Latiolais, I
School Board District 9
Marlin d'Augereau, R
Cheryl T. Knott, R
Tera Cormier Simon, R
Mayor Village of Parks
Joseph Hypolite, D
Kevin J. Kately, D
Chief of Police City of Breaux Bridge
Hubert Augustine, NP
Rodney Chitwood, R
Albert "Buz" LeBlanc, R
Chief of Police Village of Parks
Terrell Bergeron, D
Reginald "Reggie" Clues, D
Alderman District C, City of Breaux Bridge
Ernest "E.J." Ledet, D
Albert "Da Da" Menard, D
Aldermen Village of Parks
3 to be elected
Tammy M. Huval, D
Grant Morvant, D
"Yvonne" Narcisse, D
Desiree L. Potier, D
Kanisha "Pumpie" Potier, D
Harold "Kellogg" Robertson, I
Trey W. Thibodeaux, R
Councilman District 1, City of Broussard
Jeremy Frederick, R
"Angel" Racca, R
Councilman District 5, City of Broussard
David Forbes, R
Ryan Romero, R
Vermilion Parish
School Board District H
"Chris" Hebert, R
Bridgitte Mire, R
School Board District I
Tiffany Landry, R
"Nick" Touchet, R
Mayor Town of Erath
Jessie James, R
Taylor Mencacci, R
Mayor Town of Maurice
Neil Arsement, R
Wayne Theriot, R
Chief of Police Town of Erath
Cory Benoit, NP
Anna Lapointe, I
Christopher "Chris" Lemaire, R
Aldermen Town of Erath
5 to be elected
Scott Bernard, NP
Stephanie P. Broussard, D
Jason Connor, R
Cory J. Duplantis, NP
Clarence Fusilier, D
Michael "Mike" Richard, I
Aldermen Town of Gueydan
5 to be elected
Anita F. Dupuis, NP
John Ryan Laseter, R
Efrem "Zim" Livingston, D
Laurel Portie', D
Claudette Simon Price, D
Greg Richard, I
Jason Suire, R
Scott Vallo, I
Aldermen Town of Maurice
5 to be elected
Troy Catalon, R
Megan Landry-Lalande, NP
Warren Rost, D
Jonathan Schlicher, R
Matthew C. Trahan, R
Scott Trahan, R