The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday tabled consideration the $1.4 million sale of the old federal courthouse site to private developers.
Council members Jay Castille, Liz Hebert, Kenneth Boudreaux, Jared Bellard and Pat Lewis said they were concerned about unknown future burdens on the City of Lafayette for environmental remediation and sewer upgrades. The council voted 8-0 to defer the ordinance to Nov. 20.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux finalized deal terms last month that would require developers OFCH LLC to build 68 residential units and 25,500 square feet of commercial space, in line with a proposal they submitted this spring. OFCH must break ground by July 1, 2019 and achieve substantial completion by Dec. 31, 2020, according to proposed contract terms.
The sale proceeds would be deposited into an escrow account that could be tapped for remediation, sewer upgrades and certain demolition costs, with developers required to cover the first $75,000 of the cost of remediation.
The cost of removing asbestos and other hazards is an unknown, with a June appraisal noting “numerous potential sources of asbestos.” That appraisal is the basis of the sale price. Boudreaux said the council has previously been informed the cost will be in the hundreds of thousands.
Boudreaux said he thought the city should not redirect any of the proceeds back into the project.
"That should be profit," Boudreaux said. "That's for the city."
The City of Lafayette could also be required to pay for part of the cost of disconnecting one of the old courthouse buildings from the old city hall building, which is still in use and not part of the deal.
Councilman Jay Castille, the strongest opponent, argued that Robideaux's agreement to pay for sewer repairs from sale proceeds is not fair to other developers who have been denied sewer permits because of lack of system capacity.
Castille also said he doubted developers' ability to deliver on their promises.
"This type of development is not just a normal development. This is going to take some big dollars. That's a pretty aggressive time frame," Castille said.
Robideaux selected OFCH — which is joint venture of Place de Lafayette and Weinstein Nelson Development — in May, following a "request for qualifications" solicitation process that yielded five proposals.
The 2.2-acre property consists of three long-vacant buildings in downtown Lafayette, and Robideaux has pushed for their redevelopment.
Councilwoman Liz Hebert said she is happy to see the site on the cusp of redevelopment, but he is unconcerned about uncertain obligations.
"I see the writing on the wall and it makes me incredibly nervous," Hebert said. "I love the idea of this, but I've got some concerns about how it's written out."