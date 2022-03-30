The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice has more than $30,000 in outstanding invoices owed to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office related to the lease for the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville, records show.
The detention facility recently came under fire after an investigation revealed an atmosphere of deprivation, violence, and lack of services for the teens detained.
As of Wednesday, the state agency still owes $12,831.68 to the sheriff's office related to repairs to a sprinkler system that was damaged in October during an altercation between youths. Reminders were sent in November and January.
According to the sheriff’s office, the other two invoices are more recent, but are still outstanding. The first is related to housing expenses, in the amount of $23,632.00, for February 2022. The second is the reimbursement for an unrelated broken sprinkler on Feb. 28 of $1,130.00.
Asked about the transactions, Deron Patin, the OJJ executive management advisor, said Wednesday that all the outstanding invoices for St. Martinville Sheriff's Office have been processed.
"The Sheriff’s Office should receive those payments very soon," he said in an email response.
The OJJ signed a contract with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on July 26 and began moving teens into the 24-cell jail shortly thereafter, according to a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies.
Emails obtained through public records requests showed that on Oct. 4, Gregory Moroux, chief legal counsel of the sheriff’s office, wrote that cell walls, fixtures, and ceilings were damaged after a fight between teens.
On Nov. 17 Moroux urged the state agency to pay its debts.
“I am given to understand by the Accounting Department that we have outstanding invoices to the state for the repairs we performed at the JDC as a result of damage done by the detainees at the St. Martin Parish JDC. (I know you did some of the repairs there, but these invoices are not for the repairs the state performed.) I appreciate your advice or efforts to get those invoices paid,” Moroux wrote to Perry Stagg, the OJJ assistant secretary.
“I will definitely check into it right away and try to get you paid,” Stagg replied a few minutes later.
But on Jan. 19, Moroux had to remind again the OJJ to pay an invoice of $12,831.68 for the repair of the sprinkler system in the juvenile facility. In an email sent to Stagg, he wrote that “this invoice is now months overdue.”
According to the lease agreement, “the State of Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice will hold the Sheriff harmless from any liability involving escapes, security breaches, lapses in security, employment liability, injuries, workers compensation, crimes or any actions of the personnel.” The OJJ also had to supply the Sheriff with a certificate of insurance for the liabilities including damage.
The state agency committed to pay the sheriff's office $55.39 a day per detainee, for a minimum of 20 detainees, including food costs and telecommunication services.
Since the facility was opened in August, the OJJ has struggled with staffing shortages and has been slow in instituting state-mandated educational services.
Teens were reportedly held in solitary confinement, shackled with leg irons, and deprived of educational support. Multiple 911 calls by OJJ officers showed how the staff struggled to guarantee security inside the facility.
Escape attempts happened, too. In January, two teenagers escaped from the detention center and were caught by the authorities two days later. The OOJ said a preliminary investigation found human error played a part in the escape. In February, two more teenagers managed to escape juvenile jail.