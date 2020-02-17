A Lafayette Police corporal who says he did not receive a 6% pay raise the City-Parish Council approved in 2019 is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Pratimakone "Tommy" Aphaiyarath, who was hired by the Lafayette Police Department in December 2006 and became a corporal in 2010, filed the lawsuit in September. The case is scheduled for a court hearing March 23.
Central to the issue is whether Aphaiyarath remained employed with the department uninterrupted for six consecutive years, which was necessary to receive the pay raise.
In November of 2017, Aphaiyarath accepted a conditional job offer from the Louisiana State Police, subject to certain requirements, his lawsuit states. Expecting to successfully complete the requirements, Aphaiyarath submitted a "formal tentative letter" of resignation to the LPD listing a tentative start date of Nov. 5. But on Nov. 7, he left the Louisiana State Police academy and was reinstated with the LPD in his same position "with no interruption of service," the lawsuit states.
Aphaiyarath used eight hours of annual leave on Nov. 6, 2017, and 12 hours of sick leave on Nov. 7, 2017, his attorney, Daniel Landry wrote.
Aphaiyarath's tentative letter of resignation was submitted to the civil service board on Nov. 8, the lawsuit states.
In February of 2019, the Lafayette City-Parish Council approved an ordinance granting promotions in the police department. Corporals were promoted to senior corporal positions if they had six consecutive years with the department. The promotion came with a 6% pay increase.
Aphaiyarath requested the 6% pay raise, Landry wrote, but LCG's human resources department "refuses to recognize that there was no separation of employment despite Lafayette Police Department indicating that no separation of employment occurred at the time."
A Nov. 14, 2017, letter from an unnamed individual with the police department was submitted with the lawsuit. The individual, apparently a supervisor, wrote that Aphaiyarath submitted his letter of resignation dated Oct. 23, 2017, to be effective on Nov. 4. Aphaiyarath, the letter states, would start the LSP Academy on Nov. 5. The letter's author wrote that he conducted an exit interview with Aphaiyarath on Nov. 2 and advised the corporal that if he changed his mind he could return to the department. On Nov. 7, he wrote, Aphaiyarath called to say he would report for duty for his normal schedule.
The writer said he contacted human resources to ask that the resignation be withdrawn. The person in the HR department said the process had been stopped, but the resignation was sent to the fire and police civil service board at its Nov. 8 meeting anyway.
In its response to the lawsuit, attorney Joy Rabalais, representing LCG, denied most of Aphaiyarath's claims, writing that LCG is "in no way guilty of any negligence, fault or strict liability" in the case.