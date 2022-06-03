About 6 million guns were sold in Louisiana from 2000 through April 2022, according to estimates by The Trace, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to reporting on gun violence in the United States.
That puts the state at No. 18 in the nation for guns sold per capita during that period, with Louisiana firearms dealers selling about 120,940 guns per 100,000 residents, according to The Advocate's analysis of The Trace data.
The number of gun sales per capita has increased steadily since 2000 in Louisiana, even when factoring in a slight increase in the state’s population during the past two decades.
The increase has become more steep since 2019, however, even as political discussion intensifies around gun control in the wake of mass shootings.
Louisiana firearms dealers sold 196,557 guns in 2000, according to The Trace data. In 2020, that number was 430,813 — an increase of 119%. Louisiana’s population increased by less than 4% — from 4.47 million in 2000 to 4.65 million in 2020 — according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The statewide sales data isn’t so different from the rest of the country. Although the number of guns sold in all states — except for Hawaii due to data limitations — and Washington, D.C., was about 179% higher in 2020 than 2000, the nation’s population also increased, by about 17%, from 2000 to 2020.
Despite the sales data, it's virtually impossible to know just how many civilian guns exist in Louisiana because the state, like most of the country, does not have any kind of mandated registration for firearms. About half of all homes in Louisiana have federally registered guns in the household, according to a 2020 report by the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit global policy think tank.
The most reliable gun sales estimates come from the FBI, which tracks background checks that federally licensed gun dealers are required to conduct at the time of sale. Private gun sales — such as those that take place at garage sales or gun shows — do not require background checks and are estimated to account for about 13% of all sales in Louisiana, according to The Trace, which relies on the FBI's data for its estimates.
While there's no data to suggest a direct correlation to gun sales, gun violence has also skyrocketed in cities and towns across the nation the past couple of years, including those in Louisiana. National experts have also pointed to a number of socio-economic factors that could also be contributing factors.
"Almost every part of the country has seen an increase in gun violence since the start of the pandemic," said Ari Freilich, state policy director of Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. "In 2020, we saw the largest one-year spike in homicides on record. You also saw the largest spike in gun sales on record. It doesn't require a huge leap to understand that those things are related. There's a lot more guns out there, a lot more trauma as people are going through scary times, all with guns we didn't have before. Fistfights turned into shootouts, where domestic violence arguments turned into murders."
There was a 15% increase in gun violence nationally in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a May report by Giffords. Although 2021 gun death totals are not yet finalized, preliminary estimates indicate they may be even higher than 2020.
Giffords, which publishes an annual gun law scorecard, gave Louisiana an F rating in 2021.
The state ranked No. 2 in the nation for gun deaths per capita in 2020, with 26.3 gun deaths per 100,000 residents. The state ranked No. 34 for gun safety strength, primarily because of laws recently enacted that strengthen protection for survivors of domestic violence.
Still, Louisiana's gun laws are overall weaker than much of the nation.
There are no universal background checks, no license requirements, no restrictions on assault weapon ownership, no bans on large capacity magazines, no waiting periods for gun or ammo purchases, no open carry regulations and no child access prevention laws.
In 2018, the state legislature passed a law requiring licensed gun dealers to report background check denials to local sheriffs in instances where a gun purchase was attempted by somebody reported ineligible to purchase firearms by the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Since Louisiana residents aren't required to register guns, however, those who are ineligible to buy guns through licensed gun dealers can purchase them at gun shows, yard sales or even online.
Anyone who is 18 or older, aside from those convicted of felonies or certain domestic violence offenses, can open carry a gun in public in Louisiana without a permit. Those who are 21 or older can legally carry concealed weapons with a concealed handgun permit, which requires the completion of a firearms training course.
The Second Amendment right to bear arms does not extend to every situation, however.
In Louisiana, it is illegal for a citizen to carry a gun in a school, law enforcement facility, jail, courthouse, polling place, government meeting place, state capitol, bar, airport, church or at a parade or demonstration.
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke about gun violence Tuesday after a shooting on the campus of Xavier University outside the graduation ceremonies for Morris Jeff High School. One person died and two others were injured, according to police. On May 19, a shooting on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University injured four people outside of the Hammond High Magnet graduation.
"For the second time this graduation season in Louisiana, gun violence has marred what should be an exciting day of celebration for high school graduates, their families and teachers. I hope all Louisianans will join me in prayer for the victims of these pointless acts of violence," Edwards said.
"Those who perpetuate these senseless acts of violence will be brought to justice. We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren’t able to acquire or keep firearms.
"In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order.”