A Lafayette developer this week announced plans to build two 20-story high rise towers in downtown Lafayette.
Developer Cliff Guidry with Guidry Land Development unveiled his plans for Seven16 Lafayette Tower, a $140 million, 240,000-square-foot project slated for 716 Lafayette St. next to the federal courthouse, to local commercial real estate agents on Wednesday.
The buildings are slated to be 260 feet high, which would be the tallest buildings in Lafayette, Guidry said.
Here's how the towers would rise over other tall Lafayette landmarks:
DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette — 198 feet
Chase Tower — 197 feet
Iberia Bank building — 149 feet
Ochsner Lafayette General — 142 feet
Pinhook Tower, 2014 Pinhook Road — 112 feet