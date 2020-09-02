During a meeting marked with protest chants and tears, residents Tuesday called for changes within the Lafayette Police Department 11 days after officers shot 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin to death outside a gas station convenience store on the Evangeline Thruway.
The police presence was larger than usual inside and outside City Hall as protesters gathered at University Avenue and St. Landry Street, their chants at times loud enough to be heard inside the meeting room where Black and White residents addressed the Parish Council during open mic night.
Jai Pellerin, who has been documenting protests since the killing in May of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, said his cousin, Trayford Pellerin, reached out to him a month before he was shot to death. His cousin was hoping to visit Jai Pellerin, he said, in the hope “that he could see a bigger, brighter world because the world he was living in wasn’t supporting him the way that he needed,” including with his mental health problems.
Witness video of the Aug. 21 incident showing Trayford Pellerin walking away from police before being shot showed “a scared man. He was scared for his life,” Jai Pellerin said.
Trayford Pellerin’s parents still have not seen their son’s body, he added.
Devon Norman, a leader of several protests since the shooting and part of a new group called The Village, called for the resignation of Interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan. While not saying violence is coming, Norman said the protests will continue and the situation will be very uncomfortable.
Describing the shooting of Trayford Pellerin as “an execution-style murder,” Donald Broussard urged city officials to seek a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the killing instead of relying on the Louisiana State Police and called for release of the police body camera video and surveillance video from the store where the shooting took place.
Will Thiele said he expects the Parish Council to adopt a resolution condemning the unnecessary killing of Trayford Pellerin by police officers, to request the State Police complete its investigation as soon as possible and to seek the release of Trayford Pellerin’s body to his family for burial.
Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin, whose is friends with Trayford Pellerin’s parents, asked for Lafayette Police officers to undergo training at least twice a year in how to de-escalate a situation and how to deal with the mentally ill, and to undergo psychiatric evaluation at least once a year.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who was criticized for his response to the killing and to protests, remained silent during the comments. At the start of the meeting, Guillory addressed Pellerin's death, offering condolences to the family and observing a moment of silent prayer.
Guillory said he spoke with representatives of Louisiana State Police and the District Attorney's Office, relaying concerns of the public and requesting sufficient resources be provide for a timely and thorough investigation of the shooting.