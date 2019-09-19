A St. Landry Parish judge on Thursday upheld a seven-year prison sentence for Michael Guidry, the former Lafayette Diocese priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage altar boy four years ago.
Judge Alonzo Harris of the 27th Judicial District Court in April sentenced Guidry to the maximum prison sentence of 10 years, allowing three years of probation. Guidry’s lawyer, Kevin Stockstill, filed a motion in June asking the judge to consider a reduced sentence.
Stockstill, in the brief hearing on Thursday, asked to introduce additional evidence, including Guidry’s personnel file, a letter of support and video statements provided by Guidry and the victim. Stockstill also asked the judge to consider medical records pertaining to events that occurred after Guidry, 76, was incarcerated. Stockstill did not say what happened.
Although Harris admitted the new evidence into the record, he then quickly said that none of it would impact his sentencing decision. Prosecutor Alisa Gouthreaux of the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office objected to the admission of Guidry’s personnel record, arguing that she hadn’t yet seen it.
Harris has already viewed Guidry’s personnel file as part of a pending civil case that the victim, Oliver Peyton, filed against the Lafayette Diocese.
The Advocate does not generally identify sexual assault victims. In this case, Peyton is named as the plaintiff in the civil case, and members of his family identified him in open court during Guidry’s sentencing hearing.
The civil suit accuses Guidry of molesting Peyton in Guidry’s home after serving him alcohol. Peyton was 16 at the time.
Guidry last served as a priest at St. Peter's Church in Morrow, where he befriended the Peyton family. Guidry also served at churches in New Iberia, Krotz Springs, Patterson and Church Point over three decades.