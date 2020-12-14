Federal inspectors have issued more than 50 safety citations this year at the Cargill salt mine in Iberia Parish, where a roof collapse early Monday morning stranded two miners. The miners were unaccounted for as of 2:15 p.m., and the cause had not been reported.
Cargill is identified in Mine Safety and Health Administration records as the violator in the vast majority of the 2020 citations at the Avery Island salt mine. Some of Cargill's citations are for violations that have occurred repeatedly throughout the year.
Master Drilling North America USA is listed as the violator on four citations at the mine this year.
Federal inspectors have recently found a rash of safety violations at the mine, resulting in 11 citations as part of an ongoing inspection that started on Nov. 24. The inspection has thus far turned up four violations involving self-rescue devices for underground personnel. Two were related to timely corrections of hazardous defects, and others involved electrical and fire safety equipment.
In September, inspectors found three violations related to emergency stop devices for conveyors, as well as others involving hazardous waste, unattended equipment and staff training.
The Avery Island salt mine is one of three U.S. salt mines that Cargill operates, according to the company. It employs about 200 people. A total of 18 employees were working at the time of the collapse; all but the two who went missing made it out unharmed. Cargill also operates a salt evaporation facility in Breaux Bridge, a spokesperson said
An email query to Cargill concerning the safety violations was pending as of 12:30 p.m.
Cargill issued the following statement:
"Early this morning, Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine experienced a roof collapse. Unfortunately, we do have to inform you that we have two employees who remain unaccounted for at this time. We are working fervently onsite with local first responders and the Mine Safety and Health Administration to respond to this emergency. That is our top priority. All 16 other employees working that shift have been evacuated with no injuries reported. The facility has been shut down to allow for a complete investigation of the incident and ensure the safe operations of our facility."
This is a breaking news item. More information will be added.