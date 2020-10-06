As Hurricane Delta strengthens and heads into the Gulf of Mexico, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette Consolidated Government
- North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
- Foster Park, 399 Second St., Youngsville
Broussard
- Behind Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St.
- Deer Meadow Subdivision, corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street
- Broadview Drive by the Broussard Community Center
Carencro
- Behind the Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.
Duson
- Duson Park, South A Street
Scott
• Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road
Youngsville
- Foster Park, 399 Second St., Youngsville
(All Lafayette Parish sandbagging sites require citizens to bring their own shovel and manpower).