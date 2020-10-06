As Hurricane Delta strengthens and heads into the Gulf of Mexico, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Consolidated Government

  • North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Foster Park, 399 Second St., Youngsville

Broussard

  • Behind Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St.
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision, corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street
  • Broadview Drive by the Broussard Community Center

Carencro

  • Behind the Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.

Duson

  • Duson Park, South A Street

Scott

• Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road

Youngsville

(All Lafayette Parish sandbagging sites require citizens to bring their own shovel and manpower).

