The Lafayette Parish Council overlooked a former university professor endorsed by the library director Tuesday to appoint a cyber security expert to the embattled Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.
For more than a year, the library board has dealt with controversial issues, including requests to ban books and a video due to sexual and LGBTQ content. At the same time, appointments by the Parish Council, which consists of four Republicans and one Democrat, have been conservative Christians, including one who actively opposed Drag Queen Storytime at the library in 2018 and a pastor.
Of the 10 people who applied for the volunteer position Tuesday, including a school librarian and two former university professors, two were nominated by Parish Council members to be voted on. Christie Maloyed was nominated by Council Chairman A.B. Rubin, the lone Democrat on the council. Erasto Padron Jr. was nominated by John Guilbeau.
The council voted 3-1 to appoint Padron to fill the unexpired term of Landon Boudreaux, who resigned in late July, saying he had accepted a job offer and was entering graduate school. Councilman Kevin Naquin was absent. Rubin cast the only vote for Maloyed.
Padron's term will expire Nov. 30, 2025.
Padron, a Lafayette resident, has been an information system security engineer at L3 Harris Technologies in Broussard since January. He previously worked in cyber security for the U.S. Air Force and private firms dating back to 2015. Padron earned a bachelor's degree in informatics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2017. He lists no involvement in civic or social organizations on his resume.
Maloyed, who has a doctorate degree in political science, worked at UL from 2015 until July. She has been involved with the League of Women Voters, Women of Wisdom, the 705 Young Acadiana Leaders and is a graduate of Leadership Lafayette. A member of the Lafayette Parish Library Foundation Board, she co-chaired the annual awards ceremony in June, raising $10,000 for the library system. She also is an author and political commentator.
Library Director Danny Gillane, in an unusual move, endorsed Maloyed, saying she spoke with him and visited the library and would make a good addition to the library board.
Four speakers from the public also endorsed the appointment of Maloyed while a fifth said she supported four applicants, including Maloyed.