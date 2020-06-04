The Salvation Army of Lafayette closed its shelter at 212 Sixth St. on Thursday afternoon, exacerbating a housing crunch for people who are experiencing homelessness in Acadiana.
Leigh Rachal, ARCH’s executive director, said 26 men who were staying at the shelter were moved temporarily last Thursday to hotel rooms elsewhere in Lafayette. She said the state is funding hotel rooms in the short term, but there is no guarantee of continued funding.
Rachal said the Salvation Army decided to close its shelter, located in the heart of their Sixth Street site, before the arrival of the coronavirus that led a pandemic in March. She said the Salvation Army agreed to keep its shelter open — and did, for about another 10 weeks — at ARCH’s request.
“We knew that shelter beds were going to be at a premium,” Rachal said. “We knew it was coming and coordinated with the previous Salvation Army leadership to relocate.”
“The decision to close a Salvation Army facility or service is never an easy one. This decision was weighed out carefully over time,” said Capt. Mark Hunter, secretary for business for The Salvation Army in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, in an issued statement. “It became apparent that the shelter's closure is necessary because the building’s condition does not meet the standards of a Salvation Army shelter.”
Hunter said the Salvation Army is “eager for the possibility of reopening the shelter” but would need enough funding to maintain the facility and staff it.
Rachal said since the pandemic, ARCH has experienced a increase of 62 people experiencing homelessness, with an additional deficit of 69 beds, in large part because of social distancing requirements to offset COVID-19.
“Right now in Lafayette, 534 people are experiencing homelessness; we have about 181 beds,” she said. “The rest are in hotels.”
She said ARCH is experiencing the same problem that the Salvation Army had in serving the homeless — lack of funds.
The shelter facility at the Salvation Army was in disrepair, Lt. Thomas Johnson, the new officer at SA, said Thursday — his first day on the job. Johnson was moved from Jackson to Lafayette to lead the Salvation Army here.
“It just wasn’t in condition to house people safely,” he said.
He said the Salvation Army will continue to open its kitchen for meals at 4 p.m. daily.
“We are thrilled they will continue to serve meals in the evening,” Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities, said. Catholic Charities operates St. Joseph Diner, which serves lunches to the hungry.
Salvation Army will also continue to operate its social services.
Rachal said she was uncertain how the remaining services and agencies will provide for the homeless without new sources of funding.
“I don’t know what the plans are, going forward,” she said. “We are really scrambling to ID sources to continue the hotel program.”