The Lafayette Parish Council has approved spending more than $13 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, most of it on projects in Mayor-President Josh Guillory's July proposal that was gutted by the City and Parish Councils.
On Wednesday, the Parish Council is expected to introduce ordinances allocating another $3 million in ARPA funds with the City Council considering spending another $1.2 million in ARPA funds.
The ordinances would allocate more than $2.6 million to hire a planning consultant for the community development department. The city would pay $1.158 million and the parish would pay $1.48 million.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidate Government, said the consultant will make sure LCG complies with a myriad of regulations for spending the ARPA money.
"The consultant will assist with all aspects of eligibility, mandated reporting to the Treasury and others, assisting with capital projects to make sure that they stay on-track, eligible, and completed by the deadline for use of funds," Angelle wrote in an email. "Additionally, the consultant will assist with policies/procedure development, finding additional funding sources, vendor and sub-recipient monitoring, procurement, and working with LCG to resolve any disputes or audits with the Treasury Department. The consultant is a critical part of ensuring that LCG does not have to deobilgate or return funds."
LCG advertised a request for proposals, he said, receiving seven responses, most from nationally recognized companies with a Louisiana presence. A team of LCG employees narrowed the candidates to three and a decision is expected in mid-December with work to start in mid-January.
The two council also are expected to introduce ordinances allocating $78,000 for a special audit of the ARPA money, Angelle said. The federal grant is subject, he said, to additional auditing as well as additional reporting and compliance regulations.
Three ordinances are up for final approval Wednesday by the Parish Council , including $280,224 for the addition of one temporary employee in the chief administrative officer's office, $100,000 for radios for volunteer fire departments and $93,000 for a new cooler for the coroner's office.
The new position, Angelle said, is a two-year job for a capital projects manager to oversee the hundreds of capital projects in the works or about to begin throughout various LCG departments, including public works, drainage, community development and planning and parks.
Currently, there is no one person overseeing all the capital projects, he said. It's part of Guillory's plan to improve efficiency and get projects finished faster.
In January 2020, shortly after he was sworn in, Guillory reorganized the public works department, carving out two new departments for drainage maintenance and for roads and bridges. All three have department heads.
At the time, Guillory said the split would eliminate layers of red tape and increase accountability for important functions such as drainage and road maintenance.
Angelle said even if there were still just one public works department, there are too many projects to keep up with.
Guillory proposed in July spending much of the $85 million in city and parish ARPA money on infrastructure. The councils, in August, stripped funding from the projects so they could reconsider the best uses of the one-time funds, including aiding those most in need, such as the homeless. Guillory restored $22 million in city ARPA funds for seven projects in his proposal, most of them in downtown Lafayette.
That left the city with about $16.5 million of the $38.25 million it was allotted in ARPA funds.
The Parish Council has been spending its ARPA funds primarily on projects in the proposal Guillory presented in July. Of $47.4 million the parish was awarded in ARPA funds, about $16 million has been allotted by the Parish Council, leaving about $31.4 million to be determined.