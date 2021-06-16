Sandbagging materials are available throughout Lafayette Parish as a tropical system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area this weekend.
Rain is expected to begin in Acadiana Friday and continue into Sunday.
A broad low pressure area over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico is expected to begin moving northward on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is expected to become a tropical depression by Friday over the western Gulf of Mexico.
It could bring 4-6 inches of rain to the Lafayette area over the weekend.
Prepared sandbags are being distributed to the elderly and disabled until sundown Wednesday at 400 Dugas Road off North University Avenue in Lafayette, the site of the compost facility and new animal shelter.
The North Dugas Road site also it the only place where residents of the city of Lafayette and the parish can prepare sandbags today. The limit is four bags per door of the home or a total of 20. Bring your own shovels and manpower.
At the following locations, serving residents of the parish's other municipalities, sand and bags are available, but residents must bring their own shovels and manpower to fill and haul the bags themselves.
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main St., behind City Hall
- Deer Meadow Subdivision, corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street
- Broadview Drive, by Broussard Community Center
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., behind the Community Center
Duson
- Duson Park at South A Street
Scott
- Public Works building, 118 Lions Club Road
Youngsville
- No site available Wednesday as Foster Park, the usual site, is under construction. A new site at 331 S. Larriviere is expected to open Thursday.