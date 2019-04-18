After the devastating 1927 Mississippi and Atchafalaya River floods that claimed lives, homes and businesses, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built levees along the Atchafalaya River, cutting off the fresh water supply to Bayou Teche and the Vermilion River, both of which became stagnant and polluted.
To address the problem, the Corps built a system of structures that pump the Atchafalaya's fresh water into the Teche and Vermilion, then left the system in the hands of local citizens to operate, maintain and fund.
Residents in Lafayette, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes — all part of the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District — are being asked May 4 to renew a 1.5-mill property tax to continue funding the operation for the next 10 years. The tax generates about $5 million a year.
Under a 1973 agreement with the Corps of Engineers, the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District board of commissioners is responsible for maintaining and operating all components of the project, including major replacements, and is responsible for increasing the pumping capacity. In the 1970s, voters approved the property tax, which allowed the district to build a reserve fund that is used to make repairs and improvements. The district is spending $9 million to add a water siphon next to the existing one, which is 37 years old, that will allow the district to add a pump, increasing the capacity, Executive Director Donald Sagrera said.
A 2017 study by Sellers & Associates engineers concluded the fresh water district needs a $32.8 million reserve to replace the water control structures, buildings and machines, for maintenance, computer equipment, tools, vehicles and furniture. The district also needs $6.3 million to complete current and proposed project, the report states.
The reserve is at $24.5 million today, Segrera said.
"We couldn't operate without the reserve," he said.
The electric bill to operate the pumps is about $1.2 million a year, Segrera said, and there are about $10 million worth of structures and equipment that have reached their useful life expectancy and need to be replaced.
"If he doesn't have the millage, he might make it 4-5 years without any major breakdowns, then the reserve will be depleted," Robert Callahan of Sides & Associates, said.
Why should you care?
Without the pumps, canals and control structures operated by the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District, the water quality in Bayou Teche and the Vermilion River would almost certainly degrade, limiting their use for boating, kayaking and canoeing, which could hurt the tourism economy that's growing along Bayou Teche. Agriculture and aquaculture, including pond crawfish, would suffer without the availability of fresh water.
Municipal sewer treatment plants, including those of Lafayette Utilities System, would have to spend tens of millions of dollars to improve the quality of the treated water they release into the Vermilion River, Callahan said.
The system also helps prevent flooding, even though it wasn't built for that purpose. During heavy rainfall, Segrera said, the control structure at Ruth Canal is closed to stop water from Bayou Teche from flowing into the Vermilion River, and a control structure at Loreauville Canal is opened to drain the extra water into nearby lakes.
For more information, visit https://teche-vermilion.org/
Early voting for the May 4 election runs April 20-27, but not on Easter Sunday.
Also on the May 4 ballot in parishes with the Teche-Vermilion renewal:
Iberia Parish — parish wide renewal of a 6.15-mil property tax for schools
Lafayette Parish — parish wide renewal of an 8.76-mill property tax for the Sheriff's Office
St. Martin Parish — parish wide renewal of a 7.91-mill property tax for schools
Vermilion Parish — city of Abbeville, a new proposed 1/2-percent sales tax expected to generate $1.4 million a year, to be collected starting Oct. 1 with no expiration date