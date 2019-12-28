Soon after officials identified Carley McCord as one of the five victims in the Lafayette plane crash on Saturday, the tributes started pouring in for the well-known sports reporter.
Colleagues and friends called McCord a knowledgeable and friendly 'ray of sunshine.' Others noted that she was a strong mentor to women in the sports media world.
McCord was on board a small plane heading to Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when it crashed in Lafayette on Saturday morning. She was one of five victims killed.
McCord's most recent positions were as a digital media reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the in-game host for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. She also did freelance sports reporting for a variety of networks, including Cox Sports Television, ESPN3 and WDSU-TV in New Orleans.
She was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., was not on the plane.
Read some of the tributes to McCord's life below.