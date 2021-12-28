Daniel Esteban’s first idea for a business in his new hometown was a bakery.

But the costs quickly became an obstacle. So then the native of Colombia thought it over and asked a simple business question: What could he offer that no other business was offering?

That’s when the idea hit him: churros. That fried dough treat is prevalent in Hispanic communities. But could it work in Lafayette, an area where boudin and cracklins can be found at just about every corner store?

That was about three years ago. Esteban and his wife, Melissa, set up in a kiosk in the Acadiana Mall, a small space on the floor in the wing headed to JCPenney, and branded it as The Churro's Boutique.

Churros, turns out, was the right move.

“It’s been great. The first year really good," he said. "That was the boom. I’ve been in this country 10 years. It was always on my mind to have my own business. Everybody comes with the American dream. I was putting money on the side — save your money to fund the right opportunity. ”

His churros have become popular with customers regardless of race, but lately there have been new Hispanic faces as customers. In Lafayette Parish, the number of Hispanic residents shot up in the 2020 census released earlier this year. Residents who identify as Hispanic total nearly 16,000 in the parish, nearly five times the 3,320 from the 20 years.

In Lafayette Parish, total population between 2010 and 2020 increased by 20,000, and about a third of that was from Hispanics. The percentage of White residents dropped to 62% after being at 67% in 2010 and 72% in 2000.

Lafayette Parish has the fifth-highest population among the state’s 64 parishes and the largest outside of the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metros. Jefferson and Orleans continue to have the highest percentage of Hispanic populations since the area began rebuilding following Hurricane Katrina.

It’s been that rebuilding effort that has brought more Hispanic residents to Acadiana in recent years, said Pablo Estrada, president of the Asociacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana. Those census figures, he opined, are likely lower than the actual number.

“The construction industry is being led by Hispanics, whether we want to agree to it or disagree,” he said. “We know there’s a high influx of Hispanics working in the construction industry. In the last five to 10 years, how many storms have we had in the South? There’s a high need for skilled labor in the construction field. We are contributing positively, I believe, in putting the South back together.”

Other Acadiana parishes reported gains in Hispanic residents, including St. Mary Parish, which was 9% Hispanic, the fifth-highest in the state. Hispanics now make up 7% of the state’s population, which remains low compared to other states but is up from 3% in 2010.

That Hispanic migration to Acadiana, Esteban noted, has often sounded much like the families that have been in the area for decades — just with a different last name and language. Hispanics are very family-centric, he noted, including his that came to Lafayette after his dad began working as a welder at the Port of Iberia years ago.

Now 28 and with his own family, including daughters ages 8 and 5, Esteban is likely here to stay.

“Lafayette has grown up a lot,” he said. “I can see everything with more business eyes, and I can see a lot of opportunities here. The only difference is the language, to be honest. Everything is about family.

“In 10 years, I’ve never had a complaint of, ‘Why are you speaking your language?’ Of course, we speak both. We have to be ready. We are in America. We have to speak both languages.”

The Hispanic enrollment at schools in Lafayette Parish schools have ticked upward as well, data shows. In the current school year, Hispanic students made up 9.1% of students parishwide, up from the 7.2% four years ago.

It’s something teacher Gabriela Rio Hernandez has seen firsthand in her 13 years with Lafayette Parish schools, including the last five teaching second grade at Charles Burke Elementary School as part of its dual language program. Things were different when she arrived in Louisiana 13 years ago after being hired by the state as a foreign teacher.

Now, she says, fewer students are arriving in Louisiana from Mexico.

“There are more people coming from Central and South America,” she said. “I don’t see a lot of immigration coming from Mexico, especially in big numbers anymore like it used to be. A lot from Central America are coming for a safe place to live and trying to avoid the danger in their countries. But there are people who are coming to work here.”

The move for families, she noted, can be challenging. There’s documentation necessary to find a place to live, and getting it takes longer. She finds herself helping a lot of the international teachers who arrive in Lafayette, assisting them in finding housing and other issues.

The process takes longer, she noted, because there are fewer staffers to assist in the process.

“When I did it, (it took) two months to have everything ready,” Rio Hernandez said. “Now it’s four to six months to have everything ready. When I arrived, it was hard. I can’t imagine now.”

Others are becoming entrepreneurs and are having success, Estrada said. It’s the Hispanic markets on Ambassador Caffery Parkway — with its different condiments and sodas — that is often busy or the restaurants that no longer offer simple Tex-Mex where chefs put an American twist on an international dishes but instead feature authentic food from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala.

Back at The Churro’s Boutique, Esteban makes his authentic churros right in front of the customer and offers them in a number of styles. People in Louisiana are all about food — Lafayette is almost like New York with the number of restaurants it has, he said — which makes for better business.

Now he is eyeing expanding the business. Maybe a location in Youngsville or Broussard. Or Baton Rouge and eventually New Orleans.

“I always say to the people we want to be the Starbucks for churros,” he said. “Hopefully we can have locations outside the mall next year and then have one in Youngsville and Broussard. But my main thing is to stay here in Louisiana. I like this state.”