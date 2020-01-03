The post office on Feu Follet Road in Lafayette is scheduled to reopen to the public Friday, nearly a week after being closed by a plane crash that killed five of the six people aboard.

The plane crashed Saturday morning in field adjacent to the post office, injuring several people on the ground, including a woman who was in the post office parking lot. Danielle Truxillo Britt suffered burns on 30 percent of her body and is in University Medical Center's burn unit in New Orleans.

The Energy Center Post Office was closed Sunday as National Transporation Safety Board investigators launched an investigation and recovered evidence from scene near the intersection of Feu Follet and Kaliste Saloom Road.

The plane crashed about a mile from Lafayette Region, only minutes after takeoff. The passengers were headed to Atlanta to watch the LSU Tigers play in the Peach Bowl.

The post office is expected to resume all normal operations Friday. Customers will be able to access the parking lot, retail area, P.O. Box section, and any other public space.

Retail hours for the post office are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.