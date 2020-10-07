Four employees in Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's office were approved for pay raises Tuesday. But other Lafayette Consolidated Government employees won't be receiving a 2% pay raise.
Guillory had placed in the 2020-21 budget pay raises for four of his employees totaling $29,513. The City and Parish Councils, during the budget review and adoption, removed the raises, but Guillory issued a line-item veto to restore the raises.
On Tuesday, the councils failed to override the veto, so the raises will be returned to the budget and become effective with the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year, which is Nov. 1.
Carlos Harvin, chief of minority affairs, a position Guillory created, will receive a $10,000 a year raise bringing his salary to $60,000. In the wake of the August shooting death of Lafayette resident Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette Police, Harvin has come under fire by many in the Black community. Several residents at Tuesday's council meeting spoke in opposition to his pay raise.
Roobert Benoit, Guillory's chief of staff, who supervises the animal shelter and emergency operations, will receive a $14,550 pay adjustment, bringing his salary to $103,800 a year.
Kathryn Reaux, senior communications specialist, will receive a $2,000 raise, bringing her salary to $49,250, and Jenni Moreau, administrative specialist, will receive a $2,963 raise, bringing her salary to $42,213.
Guillory in his veto memo said some of the employees have taken on extra duties as other position were eliminated and some have worked long hours during the COVID-19 crisis and hurricanes, so the raises are warranted.
In his veto message, Guillory said he eliminated three positions, changed others and cut his office's payroll by 25% since taking office in January.
Also on Tuesday, an ordinance up for introduction that would have restored a 2% pay raise to most other Lafayette Consolidated Government employees failed to muster the needed votes to progress. The ordinance was sponsored by Guillory, City Council Chairman Pat Lewis and Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin.
The previous City-Parish Council adopted a policy to automatically provide the pay raises, but Guillory left them out of the 2020-21 budget, citing a drop in revenue due to business closures ordered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guillory now is proposing the use of some of the $13 million in COVID-19 federal relief to fund the 2% pay raises. The Parish Council approved the ordinance for introduction. With only three of its five members present Tuesday -- Councilwoman Nanette Cook and Councilman Glenn Lazard were absent -- the City Council needed all three to vote yes to introduce the ordinance. Councilwoman Liz Hebert voted no.
Hebert said many in the community have lost their jobs or were furloughed because of the COVID-19 business closures, making this a bad time to approve raises using taxpayer money.