Leaders from the neighboring cities of Broussard and Youngsville are collaborating on a road project that will open a new traffic artery from West Fairfield Drive and Sylvester Drive in Broussard to the Youngsville Highway. An issued statement from the two cities referred to the road as the Broussard-Youngsville Connector.
Mayors Ray Bourque of Broussard and Ken Ritter of Youngsville made the joint announcement Wednesday morning at the current terminus of West Fairfield, roadway that will be extended to a new roundabout at Youngsville Highway.
The joint statement said the roadway will “serve as a major arterial connecting Youngsville Highway 89 to South Bernard Road, Ambassador Caffery and Highway 90.”
Bourque said for Broussard, the project involves constructing about 700 feet of roadway westward past the Sabal Palms subdivision. City leaders project bidding the project, estimated to cost about $485,000, initiating construction in the first quarter of 2023 and completing it within six months.
The mayor said the work would be relatively simple; Broussard owns the land, which is flat without any obstructions.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said his city would build roadway about 1,100 feet east to the Broussard line, a project more complicated than Broussard’s because it will include building new infrastructure along the route as well as a four-lane roundabout – the city’s 10th -- at the Youngsville Highway. It may take about a year to complete the project, which Youngsville said would start around January.
The project will cost Youngsville about $6 million. Broussard will fund its portion of the road, while Youngsville’s cost will largely be aided by state funding with some local matching funds.
The Broussard portion of the connector will start near what is planned to become Veterans Park, a passive park that will be built near a pond. Broussard owns about 28 acres near the new roadway.
Youngsville projects some commercial opportunities on its end of the connector; it owns about 15 acres on its end of the project.
“As more people choose to move to Broussard, we see more development, but also more traffic,” Bourque said. “Therefore, the need to plan roads that alleviate congestion is important.”
Traffic from Broussard to Youngsville goes through Sabal Palms, a subdivision about six years old. The new road will move the traffic past the subdivision.
Ritter said Youngsville is determined to make sure its growth won’t exceed its pace of infrastructure construction. He said city land near the planned roundabout should be attractive to business development.
Both mayors thanked members of Lafayette state delegation – Senate President Page Cortez and State Reps. Stuart Bishop and Beau Beaulieu, who secured funding for the project.
Consulting engineer Pamela Granger of McBade Engineers and Consultants said Glen Leger Construction of Youngsville will build Youngsville’s portion of the project under a Construction Management at Risk delivery method. Bourque said Broussard’s smaller portion of the construction project will follow the public bid process in choosing a contractor.