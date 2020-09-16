District Attorney Keith Stutes concluded there is insufficient evidence of a crime to pursue charges against former Lafayette Utilities System Director Terry Huval.
Stutes relayed his conclusions in letters dated Aug. 10 and Sept. 8 to Mayor-President Josh Guillory and City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan.
"I must advise you that your criminal 'complaint,' directed generally at individuals at LUS and LUS Fiber, most notably Terry Huval," Stutes wrote, "is not supported by evidence of criminal intent."
On Feb. 7, one month after taking office, Guillory and Logan asked Stutes and the Louisiana State Police to investigate allegations of crimes by Huval, such as destruction of government emails and misappropriation of funds. The administration's allegations were derived from Lafayette Consolidated Government's internal investigations, started by Joel Robideaux, Guillory's predecessor, into the possible overcharging of LUS and other LCG departments for fiber services to financially prop up LUS Fiber operations.
State Police, Stutes wrote, refused to launch a criminal investigation.
Some of the allegations the administration made, such as overcharging LUS and other LCG departments, which are possible violations of the Local Government Fair Competition Act and Public Service Commission rules, are not crimes, Stutes wrote. They are matters for the PSC to investigate.
Other allegations, such as destroying government documents and malfeasance in office, which could be criminal, were not supported by evidence presented by LCG, Stutes added.
(This is a developing story.)