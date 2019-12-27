A lawsuit filed Friday challenges the legitimacy of ordinances creating five economic development districts in the city of Lafayette.
Lafayette attorney Lane Roy filed the lawsuit Friday afternoon against the city of Lafayette on behalf of brothers and real estate owners Timothy and Jeremiah Supple, Lafayette business owner and defeated Lafayette Parish Council candidate Keith Kishbaugh, conservative radio personality Carol Ross, real estate broker Mark Tolson and National GOP Committee member Ross Little Jr.
Roy also represented Kishbaugh in a failed lawsuit filed in April challenging an ordinance by the city-parish council correcting errors and omissions in city voter precincts and districts related to a December 2018 home rule charter amendment that replaces the city-parish council with separate councils for the city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette. The lawsuit cost taxpayers at least $117,000 in attorney fees and other expenses.
The city-parish council on Nov. 19 introduced ordinances to create six economic development districts in the city of Lafayette. Public hearings were conducted Dec. 17 and the council, also on that date, approved the creation of five of the six districts.
In the lawsuit, Roy alleges on behalf of his clients that the city-parish council did not follow proper procedures for introducing and adopting ordinances creating districts. Some requirements for creating districts, Roy wrote, are spelled out in the home rule charter. Others are in state statutes creating home rule charters. The lawsuit does not refer to the statute by number.
Roy wrote that at least 30 days prior to adoption of an ordinance creating a new district and at least 30 days before enacting a district the council must hold a public hearing. He also alleges 10 days' notice was required before the ordinance was introduced, which did not happen.
Section 2-12 of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter titled "Ordinances in General" states proposed ordinances shall be introduced by the council, published in the official journal within 15 days, and may not be adopted for at least two weeks and only after a public hearing is conducted. The council appears to have met those requirements.
The lawsuit filers want a judge to declare the ordinances creating the economic development districts null and void.
Meanwhile, the Lafayette City-Parish Council is scheduled to meet next week, just days before leaving office, to officially launch the five economic development districts.
On Jan. 6, a new Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council will be sworn in, replacing the city-parish council. At that time, the city council will become the board over the five economic development districts on behalf of the city along with other groups that enter cooperative endeavor agreements to develop the districts. Until then, the combined city-parish council serves as the board.
Lafayette resident and former state legislator Rickey Hardy filed a complaint Dec. 19 with District Attorney Keith Stutes alleging the city cannot enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District because it is not a "political subdivision of the state."
"It appears it's an attempt to defraud taxpayers in the district," Hardy wrote. "Is this ordinance lawful or unlawful?"
Outgoing Councilman Jay Castille requested the Jan. 2 and 3 meetings to launch EDDs for Trappey's, downtown Lafayette and University gateway, Council Clerk Veronica Williams said. Outgoing Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, she said, requested meetings for Holy Rosary Institute and Northway (Northgate Mall area) EDDs.
The council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette. As the board of the EDDs, the council is expected to elect officers, adopt bylaws, execute and authorize delivery of cooperative endeavor agreements to the agencies for each district, call special meetings at noon Jan. 3 for each district board to hear public objections over the cooperative endeavor agreements, introduce and adopt resolutions to collect a 1-2% sales tax and 2% hotel occupancy tax in the districts beginning July 1, 2020, and announce and call for public hearings on the new taxes Feb. 18.
The council is scheduled to convene again at noon Jan. 3 at the same location to hear public objections over the cooperative endeavor agreements and adopt the agreements. Both meetings are open to the public.
The organizations that will be entering cooperative endeavor agreements with the city include:
* Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District and Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as Downtown Development Authority;
* University Gateway Economic Development District, Townfolk and Oasis Community Coterie;
* Trappey Economic Development District and Trappey Riverfront Development;
* Northway Economic Development District and Pride Opportunity Developers;
* Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District and Holy Rosary Redevelopment.