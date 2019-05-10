Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux took to social media Friday morning to commend a reserve police officer for saving a driver and passenger from rushing flood waters.
A vehicle was attempting to drive out of a trailer park on West Corporation Street when it was swept into a ditch by rushing flood water, Thibodeaux said.
The front of the car became submerged in the ditch and began to slowly sink, he said.
At the time, Reserve Police Officer Trey Venable was blocking traffic from entering the roadway at Broadway and West Corporation Street, which was flooded.
Venable rushed to the car and helped the two occupants escape from the vehicle, Thibodeaux said.
Once safely removed, the vehicle was swept away and “submerged beyond sight.”