Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber wants to shift the burden of about $2 million in annual expenses, mostly for a variety of services at the parish jail he considers to be the responsibility of parish government.
Garber contends that his financial responsibility as jailkeeper is strictly limited to housing prisoners, and that additional services provided within the parish-owned facility — even the cost of feeding prisoners — is the burden of the parish.
Garber also wants to the parish to pick up the tab of providing security at the 15th Judicial District courthouse, which the Sheriff’s Office currently provides at its own expense.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration appears on board with paying for security, but Garber surprised the administration Tuesday when asserting at a public meeting that they are responsible for covering nearly $1.8 million in annual personnel expenses for mental health, education, food service, laundry and other areas.
Compounding the potential for controversy is the source of funding that the administration might look to if it agrees to Garber’s request. That is, a combined property tax for the jail and courthouse, almost all of which goes to the jail — to the chagrin judges and others who say the 50-plus-year-old courthouse desperately needs more money for maintenance.
“You can’t even power wash the exterior of the courthouse,” said Chief Judge Charles Fitzgerald. “The windows would come crashing down to the street below, because the window frames are dry rotted. That’s the condition of the courthouse.”
Fitzgerald noted that it took state lawmakers to kick in money in the 2018 construction budget for such basic items as asbestos removal and a holding cell that courthouse advocates say is critical for security. The courthouse-jail property tax brings in a little more than $5 million annually, and about 80 percent of that was transferred to the jail in the 2017 fiscal year, according to city-parish financial statements.
The jail also benefits from a separate, strictly dedicated tax that brings in about $4 million annually, and there is no dedicated tax for the courthouse. Fitzgerald said he can’t comment on the fairness of how the combined tax is split because city-parish officials haven’t explained the reasoning.
“It’s been frustrating, because it puts us in the position because any comment from us on whether or not it’s equitable or inequitable would just be guesswork unfounded by facts,” Fitzgerald said. “We have requested the supporting facts, but they’ve never been provided to us.”
Garber, meanwhile, said in a letter to City-Parish Council members this month that the annual operating cost of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is $13.3 million, easily surpassing what his office gets from property taxes for the jail. He cited court decisions and attorney general opinions without elaborating on Tuesday in a presentation at a City-Parish Council committee meeting.
Garber refused to take questions from reporters after the meeting.
Administration officials at the meeting had already committed to paying the $216,000 annual expense for courthouse security from the jail-courthouse property tax fund, which has a fund balance of about $5 million, according to Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups.
Appropriating the property tax money is ultimately the job of the City-Parish Council, which will do so after weighing the administration’s budget proposal.
After Garber spoke, Toups said she was not prepared to weigh in on his more substantial request for additional jail funding, especially with respect to the courthouse-jail property tax fund. In fact, the administration warned in its budget message that increase operational costs and capital projects would deplete the fund in two years. l
“Just being hit with this number right now, I don’t know what we will come with,” Toups said on Tuesday, referring to Garber’s proposal. “This would eat that fund in two or three years.”