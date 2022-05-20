More than 100 people gathered Friday night at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Lafayette for a candlelight vigil to remember Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old woman who disappeared on March 9.
The vigil was organized by community leaders Pamela Thibeaux, Shanelle Skipper and Marja Broussard after Louisiana State Police transitioned the investigation into her disappearance from a missing person case to a homicide investigation on May 3.
Still, no suspect was charged with homicide as of Friday afternoon. According to police, Goodie’s body had not been found as of Friday.
Those who gathered at the recreation center were confident that Ella Goodie is still alive and that she would come back home soon.
“This is not a rest in peace community event, this vigil is to remember her name,” said Jessica Goodie, Ella’s cousin, who, in an interview with The Advocate on Thursday, asked the community to come together for her family.
“Don’t lose faith. Ella won’t be another African American woman who is lost. She will be here again,” she said.
Goodie's family participated in the vigil, including her mother, Kattie Goodie, and her brother, Authrey Goodie.
“There isn’t much we can do at this moment to find her, but what I know is that we can continue to speak for her, for Ella. Thanks for being here,” Authrey Goodie said.
The vigil was filled with hugs, tears, and hope. It was opened with a brief introduction by Patrick Lewis, Lafayette City Councilman for District 1. It continued with prayers and songs.
Devon Tre Norma, president & co-founder of the community collective The Village 337, Adrea Willis, a Lafayette police officer focused on women’s safety and Gospel singer Lacey Labbe were among those who shared their thoughts during the vigil.
“I am here to support this family," Willis said. "My husband is here. My son is here. We are here for these people because we have to care.
“People like to say, ‘It is not my business. This is not my business.’ But sometimes, yes, it is exactly your business. And we have to care,” she said.
Labbe asked people to remember Ella Goodie after the vigil and to continue to repeat her name.
“I am really disappointed because this place should be packed out because when we lose someone in our community, we pack out space, and we don’t sit there watching,” she said.
That, Labbe said, is evidence of a racial bias.
“It’s a race issue because if it was somebody else, they wouldn’t stop talking about her,” she said.
According to the latest estimates of the U.S. Census, about 30.5% of the population in the city of Lafayette is Black. More than 69% is White. Nearly all who attended to the vigil Friday were Black.
The gathering eventually moved outside, where people lit candles and phone flashlights phones to remember Goodie.
“These lights are the representation of Ella’s spirit,” said Devon Tre Norma.
“She is still with us.”