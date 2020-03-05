The attorney for the Downtown Development Authority, in a court filing, reminds the attorney for six citizens suing the city over new economic development districts that he has an obligation by law to investigate the facts and law before filing a lawsuit.

Attorney Lester Gauthier on behalf of the DDA also on Thursday joined the city in seeking a summary judgment and dismissal of the citizens' lawsuit.

"This is a unilateral notice to the petitioners of the duties and obligations imposed by the code of civil procedure," Gauthier said Thursday. "If you're going to file a pleading, you have to do some investigation as to the facts and law."

In December, attorney Lane Roy on behalf of six citizens filed a legal challenge to ordinances the City-Parish Council adopted to create five new economic development districts in the city of Lafayette. The challenge alleges the council did not follow proper procedure for introducing and adopting the ordinances. Roy cites a state statute that requires at least 30 days' notice before adopting an ordinance creating a new district and similar requirements.

Attorneys for the city argue the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter requires 15 days' notice for proposed ordinances, which the council met, and alleges the state statute applies to the creation of larger economic development district.

The Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure requires "reasonable inquiry" and certification by the attorney to ensure the pleading is not being filed for an improper purpose such as to harass or cause unnecessary delay or needless cost, as well as to certify each claim is not based on a frivolous argument.

"I'm not asking the court to sanction their attorney," Gauthier said. "I'm not doing anything other than saying, 'By the way, this is in the book. If you're going to file something, please be advised that you have those obligations."

Gauthier said he also filed a motion for summary judgment Thursday, in conformity with the summary judgment the city's attorneys previously filed asking Judge Edward Rubin of the 15th Judicial District to dismiss the citizens' legal challenge.

The City-Parish Council, at its final meeting in December before being replaced by separate city and parish councils, created the five economic development districts. The EDD boards, comprised of City Council members, has since signed partnership agreements with third-party entities such as the DDA and voted to collect additional sales and hotel occupancy taxes in those districts. The money collected in each district is to be used for economic development in that specific district with investments to be determined by the EDD board.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory asked the City Council to consider abolishing the districts, citing among other things claims that the taxes were increased without a vote of the public. The district boundaries are drawn to exclude any voter, a move that allows the collection of taxes without a vote of the people.

City Council Chairman Pat Lewis declined to place Guillory's requests before the council.