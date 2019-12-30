ALEXANDRIA — George Allen’s two-plus years in the Army Air Forces were unremarkable for that of a stateside airman in World War II, save for one brilliant flash, some 15 to 20 seconds in duration, that interrupted his military routine in the early morning of July 16, 1945. It was a flash that neither he nor the world would forget.
Allen, an Alexandria native and Bolton High graduate, witnessed the flash connected to the atomic bomb blast in the New Mexico desert, a test of the weapon that would be used to end the war in the Pacific and which occurred not far from his base at Alamogordo, which was some 75 miles from the Trinity project that developed America’s atomic weaponry. Allen’s friends in Combat Crew No. 151 have passed on; the last, John L. Novak of California, the crew’s bombardier, died last March, leaving Allen as the last on board who witnessed that flash.
Now 94, Allen recollected the facts of that morning recently. He awoke at 4 a.m. on the 16th, showered and ate before attending a briefing and, as part of the 11-man crew, checked the plane for its airworthiness by 4:50 a.m. “Then we took our places for takeoff,” he wrote.
They’d been told that morning’s flight was the next-to-last training mission before they would be deployed to the Pacific, where they had two scheduled missions awaiting them. They never left.
Allen, who’d been assigned to New Mexico in January 1945, said the B-29 could easily fly for 12 hours. That day's flight was supposed to last eight. He said the crew had taken practice flights over the Pacific to the west and as far south as South America. Crewmen were eager to enter the war.
The pilot made three requests of the tower to be cleared for takeoff that morning. All were rebuffed, and at the last request the crew was told to stand by. Then came the blast, which the airmen would have seen if they were looking to the northwest:
“At exactly 5:30 a.m., the sky lit up to a noon-time brightness and then slowly subsided to pitch black,” Allen wrote in a military journal. “There was no discernible sound or tremor.”
In fact, the blast’s flash would have been small but very bright from where Allen saw it; his description matches those of other people who saw it from that distance.
That was that: Allen’s flight was canceled and the airmen remained on base.
"We had no idea we had just seen the first man made atomic explosion in history," Allen said.
Two atomic blasts — the first at Hiroshima on Aug. 6, the second at Nagasaki on Aug. 9 — effectively drained Japan’s will to continue the war. The test that Allen saw was of the “Gadget,” which was later made into the “Fat Man” bomb dropped on Nagasaki. Allen and the others were told their missions were undecided; Japan might surrender.
Japan’s formal surrender on Sept. 2 firmly ended Allen’s opportunity to get into war action, something he’d sought since he’d been eligible to enter the service. His quest to serve started in his senior year at Bolton High, where in his senior year in 1943 he tested into an three-year engineering program at LSU that would land him an Army commission and a two-year service commitment to follow.
It wasn’t enough for Allen, who’d had his heart set on being an airman. Pilots, he said, were most glamorous to boys his age, and he wasn’t interested in being a foot soldier.
But he took the scholarship at 17, studied a semester at LSU, then drove to Harding Field in Baton Rouge and requested a transfer to the Army Air Corps. Active duty came in 1944 with basic training in Gulfport, Mississippi. Of 64 men who started, 56 washed out.
His elation at making the cut was short lived. The Air Force had recruited too many pilot trainees, and the choice was to accept an honorable discharge or train as a navigator or bombardier. He chose the latter, trained at Selman Army Field in Monroe, and became an officer and navigator in January 1945. His assignment: Alamogordo, New Mexico, which led him to the runway and the bright flash at Alamogordo on July 16.
“We were totally puzzled until the A-Bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and then we realized we had seen the bomb test,” Allen said. “The enemy held on until Nagasaki was hit and then they saw the light and capitulated.”
Weeks after the test, Allen and other airmen visited the blast site. They kept at a safe distance, avoiding radiation contamination, and saw that the sand had been solidified into a "greenish highly toxic mass."
In January, 1946, Allen traveled to San Antonio for his discharge. There, his sister and fiancee, Thelma Murphy, met him.
In Alexandria, he found his father had suffered physically from running his lock and security company without sufficient help; Allen decided to forgo further college — he'd accumulated about three semesters of credit — and worked in the family business, the Allen Safe & Lock Co., from which he retired at 80 in 2005. He and Thelma, who died of Alzheimer's, had seven children; five survive.
He still lives on family property, six acres across from the Alexandria Mall and close to Christus St. Frances Cabrini hospital. He's been offered a lot of money for the property but turned it down.
Thinking back, he said he and his crew had flown often over Trinity base, where the bomb was developed by "the science fellows." The base was well concealed from the air, though, and airman had little idea of what was happening there or what was in store to end the war.
"During this time, we were frequently flying over or near where Dr. (Robert) Oppenheimer and his scientific comrades were testing, perfecting and building the bomb," he said. "They were so well hidden that none of us were aware of their proximity."