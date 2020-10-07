Vermilion Parish residents who live in Hurricane Delta evacuation zones and who do not have transportation are eligible for free bus rides to the statewide staging area in Alexandria.
Final shelter accommodations will be determined upon arrival, according to the Vermilion Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.
Buses will depart at noon on Thursday from North Vermilion High School, which is located in Maurice at 11609 LA 699. Those needing to be picked up from home should call the Office of Emergency Preparedness at 337-898-4308 by 9.a.m. Pickups will occur from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for any low-lying areas prone to flooding, as well as trailers. Voluntary evacuation orders are in place for all areas south LA 14.
Local officials are warning of massive tidal flooding and catastrophic wind damage when the hurricane makes landfall on Friday.