The Lafayette Office of Motor Vehicles location will reopen Wednesday, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle said in a statement. The office was temporarily closed Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"Customers can now schedule an appointment at www.expresslane.org," Matthew Boudreaux, the OMV public information director, said.
The news came almost two weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate on Oct. 27.
It is not the first time the Lafayette OMV office closed as a precautionary measure. In January, the office remained closed for over 10 days after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"Employers who develop symptoms or have been exposed to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are required to comply with CDC protocols prior to returning to work," Boudreaux said.
Vaccinations are not mandatory, he added, and the vaccination status of employers is being tracked through employers' self-reporting.