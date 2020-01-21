A Lafayette judge on Tuesday ordered philanthropist James Moncus’s financial managers to release $60 million of his money, concluding that the 80-year-old Moncus is presumed competent to handle his affairs unless a court-appointed specialist determines otherwise.
The order by Judge Kristin Earles of the 15th Judicial District Court comes more than four months — 131 days to be exact, as Moncus’s lawyers frequently noted in court Tuesday — since Moncus first tried to transfer the money from Summit Financial Wealth Advisors to Raymond James and Associates, Inc.
Moncus and his lawyers accuse two of his former employees, in cahoots with Summit and another firm, Cetera Financial Group, of scheming to steal the money. Moncus has filed parallel lawsuits against the former employees, Lyle Girouard and Jo Breaux, and the financial firms that have custody of his money.
Girouard and Breaux, in turn, accuse Moncus’s wife, Ruth Moncus, of improperly attempting to usurp control of her husband’s fortune. For years, Girouard and Breaux held power of attorney over Moncus’s financial and medical affairs, which they say Moncus had until recently deliberately excluded his wife from participating in.
But Moncus revoked their powers in August, one month before initiating the funds transfer. Girouard and Breaux say the transfer and revocation of their attorney powers alarmed them, since Moncus’s dementia appeared to be advancing in the previous months.
George Fagan, a lawyer representing Cetera, said in court Tuesday his client is concerned that a finding of incompetence could nullify Moncus’s revocation of attorney powers to Girouard and Breaux. That determination could come soon, as a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, John Thompson of Tulane University, has begun a series of evaluations on Moncus.
In the meantime, however, Earles said Tuesday that Moncus is the “rightful owner” of the funds and ordered their immediate release according to Moncus’s instruction.
Girouard and Breaux in September obtained a temporary restraining order to block the transfer, which they claimed was the result of Ruth Moncus’s maneuvering, but the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal vacated it. Moncus still has yet to receive his money, however, save for $1 million that Summit released to Moncus on Nov. 7 to cover personal expenses.
In a November statement, Summit said another company, Cetera Financial Group — which technically holds the accounts while Summit manages them — had frozen the account because of suspicion of elder abuse.
But the state’s Office of Elderly Affairs, following an investigation, concluded that allegations against Ruth Moncus were unsubstantiated. Moncus was “alert and oriented” during an unannounced interview, the investigator noted in a report, and he “still has capacity to make medical and financial decisions.”
Additionally, an internist who has seen Moncus for the past decade, Edward Coreil, swore in an affidavit that Moncus’s cognitive function testing results in recent years have been stable, consistently showing mild impairment with no sign of deterioration.
“It was and remains my opinion that Mr. Moncus has stable cognitive deficits and retains medical decision-making capacity and the capacity to direct his financial affairs,” Coreil wrote.
Lawyers for Summit and Cetera are moving to strike both the state investigation and Coreil’s findings. Coreil, they say, is not qualified to opine on Moncus’s capacity to manage his affairs, since he is not a neurologist or psychologist. The testing Coreil administered is based on a rudimentary questionnaire, and he “should not be permitted to offer anecdotal opinions as an internist,” according to a motion submitted lawyers representing the financial firms.
Moncus, through the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation, has given to a variety of Acadiana charities, including those devoted to health care, the arts and education. He is the namesake for a theater at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, a 100-acre park under construction on Johnston Street and a facility at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.