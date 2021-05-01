Lafayette is hiring a professional fundraiser to boost revenue at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

A Lafayette Consolidated Government committee has recommended hiring the DesOrmeaux Group to work specifically on securing donations for the Heymann Center, including possibly by selling naming rights to the auditorium and lobby, Hollis Conway, community development director, said.

The scope of the fundraiser's services is being negotiated, but the City Council set aside $60,000 during 2020-21 budget hearings for this purpose, he said.

The performing arts center, Conway said, had a $600,000 deficit at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year Oct. 31, which meant the city general fund had to contribute money to cover its expenses. It was projected to have a $487,000 deficit.

The current 2020-21 budget shows the center with $1.384 million in both revenues and expenses with no subsidies from the city general fund.

Except for local dance reviews and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the Heymann Center has been closed since last spring because of COVID pandemic restrictions. Mayor-President Josh Guillory in June announced a 20% cut in most city and parish departments. That included laying off many employees at the Heymann Center. Some of those employees have been rehired, Conway said.

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Louisiana, operations at some facilities are returning to a sense of normal. The Lafayette Science Museum recently re-opened on weekends after having been closed since last year. Conway said some of the museum's employees also were rehired.