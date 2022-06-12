Seven U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers met in an empty parking lot in Metairie before sunrise. The target of the day was a man from Mexico who has been arrested three times for driving while intoxicated in Louisiana and has already been deported twice.
“You all saw his photos," said Derek Bravo, who was leading the enforcement and removal team. "He was subject to deportation, and he is still here."
The Advocate agreed to identify the man, who is subject to a warrant in Jefferson Parish, only by his initials, which are A.C.
Enforcement and removal officers carry out similar operations in Louisiana every week, meeting early in the morning to knock on doors and investigating until late at night. A deputy field office director supervises and coordinates in the background. Six agents led by a supervisor conduct the operations.
On Wednesday, the men all wore jeans and bulletproof vests labeled "federal officer." All were heavily armed.
Bravo’s goal is to get the job done, he said.
“But the goal to apprehend a target is always secondary to everyone’s safety, including the public who can be surrounding,” he said. “Once the target is apprehended, I am responsible for their safety, as well.”
Current rules instruct Bravo and other ICE officers to mostly chase, arrest and remove immigrants in the country illegally who are convicted of serious crimes, those who pose a national security risk and those who are considered a public security threat.
The person they were seeking in Metairie falls into the last category.
“He is considered a public safety threat because he has multiple DUIs that were committed here in Louisiana,” said Brian Acuna, the deputy field office director in New Orleans, who supervised the operation Wednesday.
“What you don't want to see is an individual who keeps coming back illegally to the country, and they commit crimes that can put the American people at risk. Driving under influence poses that risk," Acuna said.
A difference between asylum seekers, criminals
The New Orleans field office has come under fire in recent years over allegations of human rights abuses against immigrants.
Of 39 facilities that ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and other pro-migrant advocacy groups asked the Biden administration to shut down over human rights violations in December, 11 were within the New Orleans office's area of responsibility, which extends to Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
In November, immigration attorneys and asylum seekers documented multiple episodes of filth, isolation and lack of medical care inside the ICE Winn Correctional Center, a facility run by Louisiana-based private prison firm LaSalle Corrections.
The use of that facility was scaled back in March after ICE announced renovations to address some of the conditions described in the allegations.
While driving behind Bravo’s vehicle to an apartment where the removal team was told the man might live, Acuna said he is aware of the allegations but not of the abuses.
“But I also know people are upset because ICE does not do immigration enforcement as many people would like to be done,” he said.
“My job is not focused on detention, but I am aware that there are allegations of people dying in our custody, unnecessary medical treatment, and of conditions of the detention facilities,” he said. “What I can say is that we pay a lot of attention to those things. We have very high standards, and we have a lot of inspections.”
Acuna, who has been working for ICE since it was created in 2003, acknowledged there is a difference between asylum seekers with no criminal history and those who live illegally in the country and commit crimes. But he also said that detaining immigrants who seek asylum is what Congress ordered the agency to do.
“A lot of those people go to detention because this is what the policy has required since 1996,” he said.
The 1996 policy requires those who apply for asylum at a port of entry on the southern or northern border to be detained until a credible fear interview is approved.
“It’s called mandatory detention," Acuna said. "They must stay detained until they have their credible fear interview approved and they are able to prove to an asylum officer that they are fleeing persecution in their country of origin.”
Louisiana asylum seekers have described being detained up to six months before getting a credible fear interview. And since 2017, credible fear interview officers have increasingly rejected petitions, postponed hearings, and have denied paroles at higher rates, especially in Louisiana.
Additionally, immigrant advocates argue mandatory detention does not apply to everyone who seeks asylum.
“ICE guidelines and their own memorandum also make clear that those who have a credible fear interview should be released unless they represent a public threat, " said Homero Lopez, executive director of Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy in New Orleans.
“The federal government doesn’t believe in detaining people who are fleeing from persecution and that they do not represent a significant security threat to the country,” he said. “We are a country of immigrants, and we welcome immigrants, in particular those who are persecuted."
Regroup, coordinate
Around 6 a.m., the ICE team reaches the first address. Three officers take the stairs to the first floor and approach the apartment where the man is supposed to be living. Two more officers wait the back yard. Another is downstairs, ready to intervene if needed.
A pickup parked in front of the apartment complex aligns with the description collected by the ERO team, Acuna said. But when they knocked on the door, it was a woman who answered.
After a brief conversation, the team walked back to their cars. The woman said she just moved to that apartment and didn't know the man.
“It means he left the place just in time,” one officer said as they regrouped in the parking lot.
The ERO team operates in coordination with local law enforcement agencies, Acuna said.
“When an arrested person is not released on bail, if we file what is called an immigration detainer with the jail, and the jail is cooperative with us, then they turn the person over to us, and we can begin our proceedings at that point,” Acuna said.
But sheriff’s offices in different parishes rarely share information with one another.
“Let’s say that a target is arrested on a Friday night and makes bail by early Saturday morning. By the time we look at the case and we file the detainer to that correctional center, that person can be already out of jail, and once that happens it makes our investigation different,” Acuna said.
Surveillance
As they approach the second address of the day, the team sets up again: Three officers approach and knock on the front door, two patrol the backyard, one stays behind, ready to intervene.
The man is not there either.
“He is working,” a person says from behind the door.
Operations like this one have became routine, Acuna said. Still, the number of people arrested and deported by ICE last year plummeted nationwide.
Deportation officers arrested 74,082 immigrants in fiscal year 2021, which ended in October. That's down 28% from 2020, a year when arrests had already declined because of COVID-19. The agency carried out 59,011 deportations in the fiscal year 2021, an all-time low, according to national ICE data.
Amid efforts to reduce the number of asylum seekers in detention, the agency is increasingly using alternatives to detention. In April, the New Orleans field office was ranked No. 3 nationwide for the number of asylum seekers being monitored with SmartLINK, a program that requires immigrants to carry a smartphone or other device and to check in through voice messages and facial recognition.
“It helps to be sure that the asylum seekers are still where they are supposed to be to have their day in court,” Acuna said. “So you know, those people aren't in detention facilities, but yet they're not completely unmonitored by some kind of technology. ”
The program has raised privacy concerns.
On April 14, three immigrant advocacy groups — Mijente, Just Futures Law, and Community Justice Exchange — filed a lawsuit against ICE, calling on the agency to provide information showing what data is being collected and how that data is used, either by the government or private contractors.
“It’s a way for them to continuously monitor immigrants in the United States who have no basis to be monitored rather than the fact that they are immigrants. It is an electronic prison system, it is not an alternative to detention,” Lopez said.
“People want to pursue their cases, they don’t need a surveillance state or to be tracked,” he added. “And God knows what ICE and the federal government will do with those data in the long term.”
According to national data, there are now more than 260,000 asylum seekers enrolled in the surveillance program.
Meanwhile, the man being sought Wednesday in Metairie remains wanted after a call to the landlord of the second apartment offered no clues.
He has a hearing scheduled soon related to his third DUI arrest, and there's a chance he could show up.
“Sometimes you can arrest the target in the first 15 minutes, and sometimes you have to wait for hours and understand how to coordinate with the local law enforcement agencies after the information you found,” Bravo said.
“But we are confident we are going to get him. It’s a matter of when."